Financial Services PR & Marketing Agency FinancePR.com Launches

FinancePR.com has launched a new financial PR firm for the Fintech and financial services industry.

FinancePR.com is founded by a team with several years experience working in the financial marketing industry.

FinancePR.com provides financial and fintech marketing services for the following solutions:

– Financial PR distribution

– Media and journalist outreach

– Performance marketing campaigns

– Sponsored advertorials and news features

– Interview pitches with co-founders and CEOs

– Banner ads on our partner network

– Social media and influencer marketing

– SEO marketing

Typical clients for FinancePR.com will include Fintech startups, Neobanks, Blockchain companies, Stock Apps, Robo Advisors, ETF providers, Wealth Management platforms and more.

FinancePR.com aims to provide industry leading results and outreach for financial services and fintech startups. Previous PR campaigns and case studies include articles published in the Financial Times, Business Insider, Nasdaq, ETFTrends, Yahoo Finance and more.

Previous clients that they have run campaigns with include major fintech brands such as eToro, Capital.com, Revolut and Binance.com

PR and marketing campaigns will be available in a range of languages and countries including UK, USA, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Scandinavia and more.

Adam Grunwerg, co-founder of FinancePR.com said: “We’re very excited to launch and expand our financial marketing services offering to the public. We have years of experience running performance marketing and PR campaigns in-house. Now we will be providing these services to the world’s largest brands.”

He continued: “The financial services and fintech market is growing faster than ever with products such as ETFs, Robo Advisors, Neo Banks and Blockchain products changing the shape of the industry. We wanted to provide a dedicated service for these products and connect them with leading publishers, media and news outlets. We feel that current agencies dedicated to this industry are limited and wanted to provide an industry leading solution.”