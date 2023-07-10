Fincare Small Finance Bank launches a new brand campaign – ‘The Great Indian FD Fest’

Mumbai, July 10, 2023: Fincare Small Finance Bank is pleased to announce the launch of its new multilingual TVC Campaign ‘The Great Indian FD Fest’. This monsoon season it is raining interest rates on fixed deposits, with very attractive rates for both senior citizens and general citizens. At present the bank is offering rates as high as 9.11% for senior citizens and 8.51% for general citizens.

The media campaign also features Fincare Small Finance Bank’s brand ambassador – Grand Master Viswanathan Anand. The campaign has gone live today — 10 July 2023 and runs across TV – English and Regional News Networks, as well as on Social-Media with a focus on Metros and key regional markets.

The campaign’s primary objective is to raise awareness about Fincare Small Finance Bank’s competitive interest rate offering for all categories of customers. Additionally, it emphasizes the significance of fixed deposit as a stable and long-term investment vehicle which is suitable for everyone, whether starting a job or building a marriage or education kitty, or looking to park their retirement nest egg in a low-risk high-return option.

Commenting on the brand campaign, Ms. Pankaj Gulati, Chief Marketing Officer, Fincare Small Finance Bank said, “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of our new brand campaign – ‘The Great Indian FD Fest.’ This campaign celebrates the spirit of financial empowerment and presents a golden opportunity for every Indian to secure their financial future through fixed deposits. With attractive interest rates, flexible tenure options, and an emphasis on safety, this offering sets the path that leads to your goals. We believe you can experience the joy of financial freedom with Fincare Small Finance Bank and ‘The Great Indian FD Fest’ is an ode to the deep love for FDs that resides in every investor’s heart”.

With the FD value proposition reaching out to the target audience through multiple channels, Fincare Small Finance Bank is aiming to drive increased interest, engagement, and ultimately, conversion of prospects into a loyal customer and eventually to advocates.

Links to the video:

Youtube – https://youtu.be/rUCm9V1JuY4

Facebook – https://fb.watch/lHjDVdTZZt/?mibextid=cr9u03