India, September 2022: Fincare Small Finance Bank launches Fincare Biz, an application to cater to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) helping them utilize the QR code linked to their Fincare Bank Account in a convenient and seamless manner.

The application, an in-house development, can be installed in multiple devices linked to the same account. The application has a feature wherein users receive a sound notification for every payment received through UPI. Presently, the sound notifications in English and Hindi and the Bank aims to expand it to 6 languages in future. Apart from sound on/off feature, this application has the capability to run in the background while the mobile phone is used for other activities.

Mr. Jatinder Shah, Chief Operating Officer – Business Banking – Fincare Small Finance Bank, said, “The application helps generate dynamic QR codes based on the amount. The application also allows users to register themselves as Connectors and punch leads for other products such as loan against gold, Loan against Property, Current Account, etc and earn commissions. This app coupled with Fincare Sound Box enhances the sound quality by 15 DB. The best part is that none of the electronic devices linked to application require maintenance, no chances of physical damage and works seamlessly with all types of mobile devices. We believe that Fincare Biz App is the go-to solution to enhance the digital experience.”

Fincare Small Finance Bank offers a wide range of products, including current and savings account, loan against gold, loan against property, in addition to competitive interest rates on fixed and recurring deposits. It also delivers products and services through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) interface facilities.

[As of 31st March 2022, the bank serves 32+ Lakh customers in 19 States/UT and has a workforce of 12,000+.]