Finch, Chandigarh: International Women’s Day Celebration

Finch, Chandigarh has planned Sonalika live along with DJ Scratch to perform on 8th March for international women’s day.

On account of International Women’s Day, Finch Chandigarh plans a live performance with the famous band Sonalika Live. Along with that Dj Scratch will be performing live on music beats to make you want to hit the dance floor. A special discount on the bill and a discount voucher will be provided for the next visit.

Finch, Chandigarh is known for fascinating day to day music performances, creating exceptional encounters, intriguing cocktails, and a wide scope of global foods. The Finch has an aesthetic vibe. It’s a place where you can enjoy live music, have drinks and drool over the delicious food. With the quirky interiors, vibrant music and the lively atmosphere, Finch aims to excel in pleasing visitors. The decor of the place is also a delight. The realistic experience of watching live shows on a big screen also appeals to sports fans and others.