FINDOC to host webinar on Estate Planning & Succession Planning

New Delhi, April 10, 2020: FINDOC, a diversified financial services group, today announced to host a webinar on April 13, 2020. The company offers both institutional and retail clients, quality products and services that cover equity trading, derivative trading, commodity trading, currency trading, IPOs and mutual fund investments.

The webinar will touch upon the estate planning and its importance in Covid 19 environment. It will also share insights about the importance of creating a will and its validity; it will also highlight key information regarding trusts. The webinar will talk about succession planning and how it can achieved through using trusts.

Mr. Sumit Kochar, Senior Wealth and Transaction Advisor, Findoc Group, said, “Findoc has been instrumental in creating wealth for its clients through various financial instruments and we are engaging HNIs/OCIs to help them manage their assets in the country. We are happy to share insights about estate planning and Succession planning.”

Findoc Group was established in 2012. The company is a member of major Stock Exchanges i.e National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).