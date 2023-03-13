FinImpact Launches New Women’s Empowerment Business Grant on International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, FinImpact has launched the Embracing Equity Women’s Empowerment Business Grant. This grant aims to level the playing field for women by providing direct funding to underrepresented and marginalized professional women in the business industry.

The Embracing Equity Women’s Empowerment Business Grant will provide $10,000 to the first-place winner, $5,000 to the second-place winner, and $2,500 to the third-place winner. Applications for the grant open on March 8, 2023.

To be eligible for the grant, impact-driven businesses with fewer than 99 employees that are run or owned by women must have at least one female founder or the largest female shareholder of founder equity. The applicant must be in a main leadership position and be a US citizen.

As part of the International Women’s Day 2023 celebration, which is themed around “Embracing Equity,” FinImpact aims to promote gender equality by empowering women to achieve their business goals. This grant provides an opportunity for women-owned and women-run businesses to gain access to funding and resources that can help them grow and succeed.

At FinImpact, we believe that when women are given the support and resources they need, they can achieve great things. We hope that this grant will inspire more women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and create positive change in their communities.

To learn more about the Embracing Equity Women’s Empowerment Business Grant and how to apply, please visit https://finimpact.com/ finimpact-women-empowerment- grant.html.