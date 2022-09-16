FinSurge Appoints Suresh Srinivasan as Vice President – Head of Sales

NAGERCOIL, India – September 16, 2022

FinSurge, a leading software development company today announced the appointment of Suresh Srinivasan as its Vice President – Head of Sales. The FinTech company headquartered in Singapore creates technology solutions for banks that are moving to digital capital markets.

“FinSurge has deep knowledge and expertise in trading & risk management applications, building world-class products using state-of-the-art technologies. I am looking forward to being a part of a competent team. The company has a strong development center in India to develop financial analytics software using data engineering and AI. I am certainly looking forward to growing our business in the Asian market and beyond, working towards the goal of making FinSurge a leading provider of Murex, FinTech, and RegTech IT solutions,” said Suresh Srinivasan, Vice President – Head of Sales, FinSurge.

Suresh Srinivasan has successfully led teams in the sales and operations division, having previously worked for companies such as Naztec, Watchguard, DLink, and Mafiree. In his new role as Vice President – Head of Sales, Srinivasan shall be leading the worldwide sales team, ensuring a global customer experience and aide in reaching the YoY growth targets. FinSurge, as a FinTech, and the management has more than two decades of experience providing long-term and sustainable solutions for customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the financial community.

Speaking about the appointment Ravimani Ayappalam, CEO at FinSurge said, “We are delighted to welcome Suresh Srinivasan as our new Vice President – Head of Sales. Srinivasan comes with an extensive experience in international business majorly concentrating on the banking sector. Entering newer territories and acquiring more market shares is a strategic decision and with decades of experience under his belt we anticipate establishing a solid presence for FinSurge.”