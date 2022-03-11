Fintech major Kiya.ai launches women and girl-child focused initiatives in association with ARMMAN

Mumbai, March 11, 2022: Kiya.ai – India’s leading fintech solutions provider – is on a mission to empower women and girl children with quality education, health, and sanitation, social and economic opportunities. The company has partnered with ARMMAN and Concern India to provide healthcare facilities to women and ensure the holistic development of orphan and semi orphan girl children.

Through its existing association with ARMMAN – an NGO empowering mothers and enabling healthy children – Kiya.ai is leveraging NGO’s mHealth to create cost-effective, scalable, gender-sensitive, non-linear, and systemic solutions, and provide pregnant women and mothers better access to preventive information and services. Through its initiatives of providing accessible and affordable healthcare facilities to pregnant women and postnatal mothers, Kiya.ai already benefitted 509 women and 513 children in the last 9 months.

Owing to the success of the activity, on the occasion of International Women’s Day Kiya.ai launches the second edition of the program, an initiative that will be implemented in two phases.

Phase-I will involve the relaunch of Arogya Sakhi home-based Antenatal and Infancy Care Programme 2.0. It aims to create Arogya Sakhis – community-based women health entrepreneurs who will provide improved access to preventive, diagnostic, and monitoring services during the antenatal and infancy stages. The program aims to benefit around 1,200 women & children in the Palghar district of Maharashtra by March 2022.

Phase-II -known as mMitra, ARMMAN will provide critical information on maternal and infancy care through a free mobile app-based automated voice call service. Through this initiative, Kiya.ai aims to transform the lives of 9,300 women by March 2023, reducing maternal, perinatal, infant, and childhood mortality and morbidity cases.

Kiya.ai through its association with Concern India Foundation has facilitated the program to provide quality education to over 25 girl children and ensure physical, intellectual, and mental wellbeing through welfare services and encourage further education.

Sonali Bhave, Global HR Head at Kiya.ai, said, “Since inception, Kiya.ai has always believed in engaging and supporting initiatives in the critical areas of girl child education, women healthcare, rural development, thereby spreading a positive influence in the society. The company is continuously innovating in both the professional services it provides as well as fulfilling its social responsibility. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiya.ai and its employees virtually reached out to the less privileged with various social initiatives. We are confident that our collaboration with ARMMAN and Concern India Foundation will help us accelerate our rural outreach programs and accomplish our mission.”

Kiya.ai transforms businesses, including banks and financial institutions, via a range of advanced digital solutions and new-age technologies such as Metaverse Banking, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, and Big Data Analytics. The company is currently working with 500+ financial institutions across 50+ countries. With an employee strength of 1200, the Mumbai-headquartered company is also known for its CSR initiatives in rural and semi-urban India.

This year, the company aims to empower a much larger number of individuals across regions and minimise the socio-economic difficulties they face. The initiatives will be conducted physically across geographies with the participation of over 200 employees per initiative.