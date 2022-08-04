Fintech & Payments Legal Executive, Marc Liner, Joins One Inc as Company’s First General Counsel

FOLSOM, Calif. – August 4, 2022 – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced Marc Liner has joined the company as its first General Counsel. Mr. Liner joins One Inc from Wells Fargo Bank, where he supported treasury management services, payment systems, and commercial deposits as Senior Counsel in the Commercial Banking division. His appointment as General Counsel was effective June 7, 2022, and he reports directly to Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc.

Marc joins One Inc with broad legal and business expertise in the payments industry, including more than 17 years in senior in-house counsel roles at top-tier payments companies, and extensive international experience in Europe and Asia. As One Inc’s General Counsel, Mr. Liner serves as the chief legal officer and is responsible for overseeing all legal areas of the company including: client, technology, business negotiations and agreements, litigation, and intellectual property.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Marc spent over 10 years as the Deputy General Counsel at Bank of America Merchant Services (BAMS), where he led legal support for many of BAMS’s key strategic initiatives and negotiated complex commercial transactions with some of the company’s largest and most complicated clients and partners. He also was the responsible attorney for BAMS’s international business. Prior to BAMS, Marc was Division General Counsel at Global Payments, a Fortune 500 payments company, where he was based in Hong Kong and responsible for all legal affairs of its Asia-Pacific business.

“Marc is an incredibly skilled attorney and dynamic leader who has spent the majority of his career working for top-tier payments companies and has an extensive understanding of the complex legal questions that come with technological disruption and rapid industry change,” said Drysdale. “As we continue on the path of innovation and expansion, it was clear we were in need for a legal leader with vast experience in payments. We are pleased to add such a talented leader to our executive team, Marc’s broad expertise will be valuable as our company continues to grow and execute on its long-term objectives.”

“I am thrilled and honored to join One Inc as its first General Counsel,” said Liner. “One Inc’s distinction as a leader of digital payment solutions, as well as its track record of anticipating customer needs, and innovating to address market changes, is truly impressive. I am excited to be working with Ian and the rest of the talented and ambitious One Inc team and providing advice for the next generation of One Inc’s expanding product capabilities.”

Marc earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.