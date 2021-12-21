Fipola Enters Karnataka with 26 Stores across Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 21 December 2021: Before purchasing meat, here’s what one would expect – Health, Hygiene and Freshness, and Fipola does not compromise any of it. Perception and experience go hand-in-hand at Fipola making them one of the largest brands in South India. It is a brand known for its luscious, fresh and extremely well-packed meat that is all set to spread its wing PAN INDIA within a span of the next 3 Years.

Fipola Retail India, a South India-based, omni-channel meat D2C (Direct to consumer) meat and seafood retail brand was founded in December 2016. Redefining meat retailing in the country by delivering premium products and best-in-class customer service within a hygienic and convenient shopping environment was always the mission of Fipola. Now Fipola has an extensive expansion plan.

FIPOLA with a plan of expanding to 100+ Stores across South India by the end of March 2022 & 250 Stores in Pan India by 2023-24. From being the top chosen brand in terms of fresh meat and seafood Retail Company, Fipola is now spreading over Bengaluru with 26 new outlets. Fipola unveiled their all-new retail & delivery stores at HSR Layout, AECS Layout, Banashankari, Varthur Road near Whitefield, BTM Layour, Indiranagar, KR Puram, Yelahanka, Electronic City, JP Nagar, Yeswantpura, RT Nagar, Frazer Town, Kamannahalli, Hennur Main Road, Rammurthy Nagar, Kaggadasapura, Jayanagar, Bannerghatta, Koramangla, Sharjapur Road, Chandra Layout & RR Nagar. Not just that, they also plan to start 34+ new outlets in the rest of South India by March 2022 and maximise their reach.

“This year we complete 5+ years in operating and managing 48 retail stores till date in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Vellore, Puducherry & Bengaluru. We now have a plan for a large expansion Pan-India”, says Sushil Kanugolu, Founder and CEO. “Fipola offers unlimited choice of meats (fish/poultry/Lamb/Goat), cuts and flavours. Our exceptional range includes free range chicken and goat, alongside a wide variety of exotic seafood. Our retail stores are modern, Air-conditioned, hygienic, and odourless creating an unmatched meat shopping experience. Customers can buy from our Retail outlets across Hyderabad, or get the best meats home delivered by ordering using Fipola’s Mobile App (Android and IOS), Website: www.fipola.in, Call Centre +7667276672 and using any of the Merchant platforms like Swiggy & Dunzo, ” Sushil added.

Dr. Sanjoy Kumar Das, COO added “We have already opened Outlets in HSR Layout, AECS Layout, Banashankari, Varthur Road near Whitefield, BTM Layout, Indiranagar, KR Puram, Yelahanka during November and December. By January 2022 we start rest of the 20 stores in Bengaluru & will be adding 6 more stores in March 2022. Retail stores also act as delivery hubs, where meat is freshly cut after the customer’s order and packed, Sanjoy added.

During the last year, Fipola has diversified into a few more divisions under the Fipola umbrella. Namely Fipola Grill House with 8 outlets in Tamil Nadu and now in almost all stores in Hyderabad & Bengaluru, now serving restaurant-style grilled chicken. Fipola on Wheels with three stores on vehicles in Chennai and Hyderabad and soon starting at Bengaluru.

Sanjoy added “The company is targeting Rs 140 crores revenue by the end of the financial year. It also targets Rs. 428 Crores by next financial year. This increase in business will also be fulfilled by its plan of expanding to South India by end of the financial year with 34 new stores, bringing the total number to 100 stores in South India.

WHY FIPOLA IS DIFFERENT TO OTHERS:

Our Store Experience is talked about – 500+ item variety in meat retail under one roof.

Smell-free large stores with your favourite meat & seafood cut in front of you.

Certified by all the best government authorities and in-house labs to ensure chemical and pesticides free products.

Affordable pricing with loyalty program having several offers every week.

Assured 90 minutes’ delivery to your door.

With a 94% retention rate of our repeat customers and a database of 6.5 Lakh plus customers, Fipola is positive that it’s advancement will reap fruit in the coming expansion. 50% of customer order online whereas the other 50% use the retail stores for their meat rations. During the expansion, Fipola retail India will seeing an increase in its staff strength from 810 to 1050.