Firefox Bikes harnesses the power of cloud to accelerate its digital transformation and upgrade its D2C experience

National, February 24, 2022: Firefox Bikes – India’s leading premium cycling brand has joined hands with Salesforce, a global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to support its digital transformation journey. With the deployment of Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Marketing Cloud, Firefox aims to deliver a consistent Omni channel experience across all its digital and physical touch points. With this Firefox envisions to have a business model that combines direct-to-consumer (D2C) from the website and a countrywide offline network integrating 500+ retail stores on a single platform.

Disruption by technology

The pandemic has accelerated a ‘technological revolution’ in retail with brands adopting uniquely devised strategies to navigate the ‘new normal. Adopting best-in-class technology, Firefox is revolutionizing the way cycles are sold in the domestic market. The brand has strengthened its online presence by integrating the dealer network, inventory, and now after-sales service on the cloud with Salesforce. Firefox is deploying Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Datorama solutions for powerful analytics, strategic direction and to ensure operational stability.