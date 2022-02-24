Firefox Bikes harnesses the power of cloud to accelerate its digital transformation and upgrade its D2C experience

National, February 24, 2022: Firefox Bikes – India’s leading premium cycling brand has joined hands with Salesforce, a global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to support its digital transformation journey. With the deployment of Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Marketing Cloud, Firefox aims to deliver a consistent Omni channel experience across all its digital and physical touch points. With this Firefox envisions to have a business model that combines direct-to-consumer (D2C) from the website and a countrywide offline network integrating 500+ retail stores on a single platform.
Disruption by technology
The pandemic has accelerated a ‘technological revolution’ in retail with brands adopting uniquely devised strategies to navigate the ‘new normal. Adopting best-in-class technology, Firefox is revolutionizing the way cycles are sold in the domestic market. The brand has strengthened its online presence by integrating the dealer network, inventory, and now after-sales service on the cloud with Salesforce. Firefox is deploying Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Datorama solutions for powerful analytics, strategic direction and to ensure operational stability.
On the tie-up Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, “Firefox has always been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of technology in terms of providing a seamless customer experience. Today, as consumers continue to seek a uniform experience both online and offline, it is imperative for businesses to have a single view of the entire customer journey. Our collaboration with Salesforce is further enabling us to leverage data insights to provide a seamless and more personalized customer experience.”
Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said “The pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation journey brands must take, ensuring they reach consumers where they are. We are delighted to be a part of this journey with Firefox as its technology provider, enabling the team to deliver a truly seamless customer experience.”