Firms are using new age technologies to battle the COVID-19 crisis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic businesses and lives are disrupted across the globe. While many firms are trying to come with innovative solutions to curtail the problem, adoption of technology is the most common thread amongst most of them.

Technology is not only enabling these firms to sustain their businesses but also to look out for new unexplored domains. Enlisted below are a few such private firms who are using technology to sustain their businesses amid the Corona crisis.

72 Networks

72 Networks is a PAN India distribution house that specialises in last-mile delivery. They use fully tech enabled last mile delivery platforms with AI and ML as the essence of their tech infrastructure. Amid the COVID-19 crisis when the manufacturing hubs were on halt; the logistics firm extended their delivery solutions to rural SMEs/MSMEs by delivering COVID protection kits & essential items. They already have received orders of 25,000 PPE Kits, 100,000 Bottles of Sanitizers, 800,000 Masks, 10,000 face shields and 200,000 pairs of gloves and are servicing them across states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa.

Digital Jalebi

Digital Jalebi, an experiential design studio, has added a new dimension to their business model. They have started creating virtual events in order to help the events/marketing companies to survive the pandemic. They have built an experiential platform to recreate how experience happens in the real world without the need for users to get out of the comfort of their homes. The platform is web based and runs on any browser of laptop and mobile phones. Digital Jalebi is also planning to come up with an immersive web-based experiential retail store platform to power any retail offering. The platform is scheduled to be launched in July and it will take users a step closer to going to an actual showroom.

EduBrisk

EduBrisk provides Educational Solutions to Schools and Students through a revolutionary Digital Platform. The platform offers a holistic and brain-friendly approach to learning, developed on the core principle of B.U.I.L.D., an acronym for Brain Utilization In Learning & Development. They have recently partnered with Central Books; India’s leading Online Bookstore to help empower the schools & school teachers of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The partnership aims to touch the lives of 1 million students this academic year in the region.

Ameyo

Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform. During the COVID crisis the firm is especially helping businesses to go remote with their 6 Unique Work from Home Solutions by streamlining their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. The platform also provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat, and social media such as Instagram, Google Playstore, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp that enables businesses to respond to the new age consumer requirements. Ameyo also recently launched their video-based KYC solutions for businesses to eliminate the need for physical KYC, the newly launched platform will enable enterprises to reduce Video KYC completion drop-offs by 20% and reduce the cost of operations by up to 90%.