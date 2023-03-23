First AlUla Cycling Tourism Symposium hosts guests from region and around the world

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – March 2023:

The inaugural AlUla Cycling Tourism Symposium took place in the ancient city of AlUla from 5-9 March 2023. The event was attended by global cycling experts including Faress Al Otaibi, Strategic Advisor at the Saudi Arabian Cycling Federation, and Gianluca Santilli, Founder, Bike Economy Forum.

Hosted by The Royal Commission for AlUla, the AlUla Cycling Symposium brought together executives and experts from diverse cycling backgrounds to explore AlUla’s future as a leading cycling tourism destination. The event also explored the latest trends and innovations in the sport of cycling, while addressing key challenges to sector growth and development.

Attendees were able to attend a full schedule of keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops, all of which offered high-level analyses and insight on cycling tourism. Key topics on the agenda included hospitality offerings tailored to the specific needs of the sector, enabling infrastructure, cultural considerations, and engaging events and activations.

“We were thrilled to welcome the world’s foremost experts to the AlUla Cycling Tourism Symposium, which offered a unique opportunity for diverse cycling professionals to learn from each other and collaborate,” said Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer, The Royal Commission for AlUla. “This event was made even more special as it was set in the rich historical and cultural landscape of AlUla, where the exciting 2023 Saudi Tour was recently held. Apart from this, AlUla has a number of stellar sporting events in the pipeline this year, including the prestigious Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023 and the AlUla Camel Cup.”

Jones added: “At the Symposium, we leveraged the collective expertise of our attendees to inspire innovative ideas geared to the development of cycling tourism, and co-create solutions and services that will cement AlUla as a world-class cycling tourism hub for the region, thanks to its stunning open spaces and varied terrain.”

Among the expert contributors who attend the AlUla Cycling Symposium were: