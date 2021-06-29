First-ever eBook on ‘How to do Due Diligence of NGOs for CSR’, released

NEW DELHI: A first of its kind handbook ‘How to do Due Diligence of NGOs for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in India’ was launched this week on a unique platform for CSR with the first book releasling on csrbooks.com, the world’s first CSR, Sustainability & ESG eBook Store.

The book is available at a special introductory low price, making it affordable for anyone and everyone in CSR and NGO sectors.

Authored by Rusen Kumar, founder of India CSR, the document addresses all pertinent questions related to the Due Diligence of an NGO before making a grant to a corporate social responsibility programme’. It is a must-read document for every CSR and NGO professionals.

The book provides a step-by-step guide and suggests some easily adaptable frameworks as well.

The book is a must-read professional document for those who are dealing with CSR and NGO management and for those giving or receiving grants for social development.

The 70 pages book is especially written with the aim to educate the CSR fraternity on how to do the Due Diligence of an NGO. This is a “must-have” document for everyone who is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility ecosystem. This is very much useful for Sustainability leaders, Public Relations and Corporate Communication leaders and professionals.

Speaking on the occasion of the release of the book, its author, Rusen Kumar said, “The purpose of the book is to help in identifying a good CSR implementing partner for the programmes’ success. This professional document may help the working professionals in saving time, money and energy and empower them by equipping them with effective sector skills leading to better decision making.”

“CSR and development professionals work in remote locations and they find difficulties in accessing quality professional reading material. The eBook will help them a lot,” he added.

The book assists in identifying suitable and credible NGO partners that meet the CSR criteria of the company. This document sets out a minimalist standard for companies’ CSR departments for undertaking a ‘due diligence’ exercise. It lays out the need for guidelines for Due Diligence, fleshes out what a Due Diligence is before delving into the mechanics of it, and ends with suggested contents of a Due Diligence report.

The due diligence for the funding process is important for both NGOs and donors. Due diligence is the assessment process which aims to verify the information CSR partners have provided and to discover any undisclosed issues.

The book can be downloaded from How to do Due Diligence of NGOs for CSR? – CSR Books