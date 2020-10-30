First International Drone Show Choreography Competition Initiated by SPH Engineering

Riga, Latvia: The challenge is to create a 50-drone New Year animation lasting a maximum of five minutes using Blender animation software. Designers can make any shapes and use any colors. The application period is November 1-30, 2020, with the three winners to be granted Drone Show Software training and included in the event promo campaign. The first prize winner will also receive a complimentary iPhone 12 and see their animation performed as a live drone show in December, 2020. The second prize winner will get a complimentary Apple Watch Series 6.

“Any drone light show starts with animation, which can be exported to Drone Show Software to launch an event and then loaded onto drones. Currently, there is large demand for specialists able to implement a creative idea for a drone show and develop an animation according to the requirements of an event customer or show director. We’ve initiated this competition to give an opportunity, firstly, to learn what is going on in the industry on a global level and, secondly, to introduce promising creators to drone show operators, as well as to inspire new minds to enter this field,” commented Alexey Dobrovolsky, CTO at SPH Engineering.

The competition is initiated and organized by SPH Engineering. The international judging panel consists of Alexey Dobrovolsky, SPH Engineering (Latvia); Dalai Felinto, Blender Institute (The Netherlands); Marc Loosli, SwissDroneShow (Switzerland); Patrice Guy, NorthstarFireworks Inc. (Canada); Armands Blumbergs, Base Motion (Latvia); Bill Blair, Swarming Drones (Australia); Elmars Aboltins, DRONE ME (Latvia); Antonio Aguilera, WaterGush Inc. (Mexico); Martins Upitis, Janis RozentAls Riga Art School (Latvia).

Learn more and apply at: https://www.droneshowsoftware.com/competition