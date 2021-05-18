First NFT includes the personal signature of László, two-time Nobel Prize nominee

New York, New York Ervin László, the twice Nobel Peace Prize nominated quantum theorist, philosopher, and piano virtuoso is issuing a series of official Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through ViciNFT representing his own works in support of charity. The first NFT auction begins Friday May 14, 2021 at 9 AM Eastern Time and ends 5 PM Eastern Time May 18, 2021 on Mintable at the official Ervin László NFT auction.

Twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, Ervin László is editor of the international periodical “World Futures: The Journal of General Evolution” and Chancellor-Designate of GlobalShift University. He is the founder and president of the international think tanks Club of Budapest and the General Evolution Research Group, and he is the founder of The László Institute of New Paradigm Research.

A prolific author, he has published more than 101 books that have appeared in a total of 23 languages and over 400 articles and research papers. His first NFT in support of charity, assembled by ViciNFT, represents:

A handwritten, signed poem, The Whispering Pond, designated the “Original Quantum World Poem by Ervin László, 1996.” The winner of the auction will unlock an original and exclusive 4-minute video of Ervin talking about “The Whispering Pond.”

László has authenticated the poem with his signature in the NFT. Consistent with all ViciNFT offerings, 25% of NFT auction revenues will go to one or more charities. Bidders may bid on the NFT on Mintable using Ether (ETH). Click here to bid on it.

Ervin László’s NFT designer, ViciNFT, is the leading carbon-neutral provider of NFTs, and, beyond a mandatory 25% of revenues provided to an artist or authors charities of choice, ensures an additional donation to a climate conservation fund. ViciNFT is led by Bill Gladstone, the best-selling author and literary agent who has represented Marianne Williamson, Eckhart Tolle, musician Neil Young, Pamela Anderson, Deepak Chopra, Neale Donald Walsch, and Thom Hartmann. ViciNFT helps creators like Ervin László curate, design, market, and nurture NFTs and digital collectables for the common good.

Regarding the launch of his first NFT in support of charity, Ervin László said: “I am delighted that this NFT will help raise funds for the László Institute and other charities.” He added: “This is a unique, indeed a historic, opportunity to do good in this ravaged but precious world for the attention and participation of all conscious and responsible people.

Regarding Ervin László’s first official NFT, ViciNFT partner Bill Gladstone noted: “This is a ground breaking opportunity to recognize a living legend twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Ervin László is one of the foremost thinkers of the century, making him the ideal creator to launch a collection of unique NTFs for the common good.” He added: “I represent many wonderful authors whose books have raised awareness of important global issues. I anticipate that the success of Ervin László’s Official NFT series will create opportunities for many philosophers and artists to help millions of people throughout the world.”

The results of Ervin László’s first NFT auction will be announced Tuesday evening from the ViciNFT website following the close of the auction on Mintable. Those looking to bid on the auction should proceed to the official Ervin László auction.