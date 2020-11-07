First of its kind in India, the yearlong Hyderabad Weekend Market kicked off at Hitex

Hyderabad: A new concept, Hyderabad Weekend Market (HWM), a concept which is very popular in the West is introduced in the city.

The Hyderabad Weekend Market is all about Shop, Eat and Celebrate, informs Sameer Patra, Founder of Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions.

The two-day unique event was inaugurated by PG Srikanth, Business ahead of Hitex and Sameer Patra, Founder of Aqua Farming Technologies & Solutions.

The Weekend Market Concept has been gaining lot of popularity in the west in the recent past. It is introduced in Hyderabad for the first time in India now at Hitex.

The maiden edition of it is being held from today, on every alternative weekend (on 2nd and 4th Weekend every month) all through the year. And is open to one and all between 10am to 8pm

It has 50 stalls. It is being organised at Hitex jointly by Hitex Exhibition Center and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions.

Giving more details, Sameer Patra said, Food in India travels on an average 300 kms before it reaches our kitchen table. Weekend Market saves on travel time for food products to reach its customers. So that less fuel is burnt and less carbon emissions are produced.

The entry to the HWM is free. We expect 5000 people to visit it this weekend. HWM also serves as good outing place to the people in nearby places. It provides platform to small entrepreneurs and enterprises. The Weekend Market is a proven concept. All products exhibited here are natural, handmade, farm grown, organic, fresh, healthy and unadulterated. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Modi’s call ‘GLOCAL’, we planned this event, he said.

Some of the stalls include: The Green Courtyard, Rajasthan Artistry, Emerg, Swiss Life Sciences LLP, Sattviko, Ecogrill India, Kalanaipunyam, Miracle Creations, Farm Bells, 100% Herbal, Mr Tiny Grocer, Blue-Bay Real Fresh Seafood, Frostics Food Court; Meghduth Biryani, Roll Zone, Roll Over and many other.

The HWM showcased Food Courts, Farm Fresh products, Arts, Crafts, Textiles, Organic Food Products, Juices, Healthy and Natural Food Products, Eco-Friendly Toys.

A Techie-cum-entrepreneur Divya Kattela showcases Eco-friendly toys made up of Soft Wood, Clay and Paper Pulp. It’s a hobby turned passion cum home entrepreneurship said Divya who is currently working with an IT company.

A doctor couple, Dr Shravani, Dentist and her husband Dr. Jon, a Pediatrician set up Rajasthan Artistry, a collection of Rajasthani Arts and Crafts from all the 33 Districts of Rajasthan. Some of those unique products displayed include beautiful Handmade Sunglasses pouch sold at Rs 400/-. My endeavor is to introduce Rajasthani Arts and Crafts to South says Dr. Shravani.

Kalanaipunyam stall set up by Purnima, a child Psychologist and Therapist, showcased Kauna Grass(Water Hyacinth) made products such as embroidered money pouches, picnic basket, Tiffin box, organizer bowls, coasters, trendy hat, floor rug etc.

B.Sc Microbiology student turned entrepreneur Atiya showcased unique chocolates. Her start-up (studentpreneur) took birth during the lockdown when they couldn’t go out to eat, started experimenting. She started her venture, wide variety of chocolate making, with Rs 10,000/- investment borrowed from parents. Now she wants to settle us a studentpreneur as she is still pursuing her studies. She named her company ‘Homemade Delight’. Some of her products include: Eggless Cake, Dark Chocolates and other.

Sattviko showcased purest form of healthy, natural food products; Nature’s Trunk made available naturally grown and chemical free A2 Gir Cow Ghee, Wild Honey Jaggery, Pink Salt, Country Eggs etc. It is a start-up of farmers. It supplies Natural, Chemical Free, Unadulterated, Healthy and Essential Foods. Give farmers a chance to grow better good, it says.

Swaas displayed Natural Floor Cleaners, Air Fresheners, Deodorizer Powder and others.

HWM allows consumers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce, seafood, meat and herbs & spices all under one roof. Thus, reduces lot of travel. It helps and strengthens local entrepreneurs, Home Producers and small farmers, Start-ups. It provides a platform for them to connect with customers, especially during these troubled times, it will be a new marketing channel to reach out to customers. For customers it is convenience, cost saving, saving in travel time, commuting time and family outing.

It aims to target more than 2,60,000 families within the 10 km radius from the market venue and targets about 25 Lakh families within 30-kilometer radius. Buying from the HWM means more than just access to fresh produced food and crafts. It means customers are helping to strengthen our local entrepreneurs and food security by supporting them, and have an alternative to commercially packaged food and lifestyle goods.

The business head of Hitex, Srikanth T. G. says “HWM is designed with a vision to become an integral part of the urban to farm linkage, and will provide an open platform for passionate entrepreneurs”

It will be a great platform for both sellers and consumers who are looking for fresh local produce