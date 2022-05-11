FirstMeridian Expands Board, Inducts Four New Independent Directors

Bengaluru, May 11, 2022: FirstMeridian Business Services Limited, India’s third-largest staffing company, in terms of revenues for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (Source: F&S Report) announced the appointment of four independent directors on its Board of Directors who not only bring along with them experience in growing and managing businesses but shall also add to the gender diversity in the boardroom.

The independent directors appointed are: Mr. Avinash Vashistha, former whole-time director on the board of Accenture Services Private Limited; Mr. A.R. Chandrasekharan, an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India; Ms. Pooja Prabhakar, Managing Partner of BCP Associates LLP and Ms. Richa Arora, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer – ESG Stewardship Services at ECube Investment Advisors Private Limited, and formerly with Tata Consumer Products Limited and Tata Chemicals Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Wholetime Director, and Group CEO, FirstMeridian Business Services said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Avinash Vashistha, Mr. A.R. Chandrasekharan, Ms. Pooja Prabhakar and Ms. Richa Arora on our Board who have expertise in strategic visioning, marketing & operations, Legal services & technology, Risk Management, and ESG implementation respectively. Their induction as independent directors will add tremendous value to FirstMeridian and their vast experience will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth.

Mr. Avinash Vashistha, Chairman of the Board said, “It is a privilege to join the Board of FirstMeridian. The company has grown under the leadership of Mr. Sudhakar Balakrishnan. I look forward to adding value to the company’s growth plans and in its endeavour to maximize value for all stakeholders.”

Avinash Vashistha, former whole-time director on the board of Accenture Services Private Limited has also been an active board and national member of American Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry, and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

A.R. Chandrasekharan is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has expertise in sectors like manufacturing, engineering, banking finance, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. Prior to his association with our Company, he has served on the Board of Ashley Atleams India Limited, Ashley Bio- Fuels Limited, Adyar Property Holding Company Private Limited, Hinduja Tech Limited, and Hinduja Foundries Limited, Automotive Infotronics Limited, and Ashok Leyland John Deere Construction Equipment Company Private Limited.

Pooja Prabhakar has expertise in the legal, technology & insurance sectors. Currently, she is the Managing Partner of BCP Associates. She obtained a Certificate in Managing Risk in Organisations from the London School of Economics. In the past, she has also been associated with the United Health Group CIGNA and Essential Logic. She has also been a recipient of numerous awards including the Woman Achiever Award & Woman Leadership Award- Excellence in Legal at the 7th edition of Future Woman Leader Digital Summit & Awards 2021 and Lex Falcon Award 2021 for impactfully contributing to the Legal industry with great knowledge, reach, innovative ideas, suggestions, futuristic spirit and approach.

Richa Arora was the Chief Operating Officer (Consumer Products Business) at Tata Chemicals Limited and has also worked with Tata Consumer Products Limited. She had previously been on the board of Tata group entities i.e., Nourishco Beverages Limited and Tata Unistore Limited. She has expertise in strategic visioning, marketing & operations. She is currently the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer– ESG Stewardship Services at ECube Investment Advisors Private Limited and a Director on the board of Snapdeal Limited.

Other members of the FirstMeridian Business Services Limited Board of Directors include Mr. Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Mr. Manish Mehta, and Mr. Nilay Pratik.