Fisdom & smallcase partner to expand access to differentiated investment product

21 June 2023, Bengaluru: Fisdom, India’s fastest-growing wealth tech platform and smallcase, a leading investment products platform have partnered to offer differentiated investment opportunities in the form of smallcases to Fisdom’s customers. Through this partnership, Fisdom will offer curated baskets of stocks and ETFs that are based on a theme, strategy, or goals. This will help investors build cost effective, long-term & diversified portfolios easily. It will also enable access for Fisdom clients to a wide range of strategies and objectives from multiple research & advisory firms and smallcase managers.

Fisdom customers can get an in-depth overview of the portfolio, respective methodologies, factsheets, and relevant ratios & graphs (with comparisons) to make an informed decision while choosing smallcases. In order to make direct equity investing healthier & easier for all, a portfolio form factor which reflects an idea (or a specific theme, strategy, objective) made sense to exist. That was the seed for the smallcase concept. Following the integration, investors can also fulfil end-to-end transactions via their existing Fisdom trading and demat accounts.

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase, said, “We are excited about working with Fisdom to offer smallcases to a new segment of investors across their banking partnerships & private wealth channels. This association supports our shared ambition of leveraging technology to deliver better financial outcomes for every Indian.”

Subramanya SV, Co Founder & CEO, Fisdom, said, “We are pleased to associate with smallcase to offer professionally managed model portfolios of stocks & ETFs as investment solutions to our customers across India. We believe this strategic partnership will help our customers invest in sophisticated and professionally managed products to build a long-term wealth portfolio.”

Fisdom is now aggressively working towards enhancing its broking platform – the Fisdom app is expanding the range of offerings for its customers. Fisdom caters to a diverse spectrum of the retail audience through its do-it-yourself model on its broking app and offers wealth management services to mass affluent/HNI clients by providing access to products such as PMS, AIF, Big tickets Bonds, equity and advisory services.