Fitness Equipment Brand SF HealthTech introduces SF Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 for the New Age Fitness Freaks

Pan-Indian fitness equipment brand, SF HealthTech is
known for providing a range of International Standard Quality Equipment for all
types of workouts. The brand’s recent addition to its existing product range has
been the SF Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 in matt black colour.
With weights available from 2kgs up to 40kgs (with a weight tolerance of +/- 2-3%)
made of solid, high-quality cast iron with no weld, no seam casting and coated in
an industrial powder finish for enduring protection, these kettlebells are built to
last. Each kettlebell is colour-coded on both sides of the handle, which makes it
easier for you to find specific kettlebells just by looking at them. Smooth, slightly
textured handles provide a secure grip for high reps and can be used either with
one hand or two hands. The flat bottom allows for easy and safe storage. This
kettlebell is the answer to all your questions – from building muscles, strength,
power, endurance, resilience and flexibility to even helping in fat loss. The product
caters to every person who is remotely interested in physical fitness, be it
beginners, enthusiasts, trainers, athletes or gym owners.
It was founder Sancket Kamdar’s aim to empower every individual in our country to
achieve their fitness goals in any way possible. Be it via providing equipment,
training, motivational content, fitness tutorials, fitness routine or encouraging
budding entrepreneurs to start their own fitness facilities. Meanwhile, during and
post-pandemic, health, fitness, and immunity have taken centre stage for several
Indian consumers. They are now willing to change their lifestyles and be more
active by engaging in fitness-related activities for personal health and holistic
fitness. This phenomenon has seen a paradigm shift towards online buying fitness
products and services.
Seeing the lack of availability of affordable top-quality fitness equipment and
home delivery options in the country, the brand decided to be the problem solver
for its customers and India’s fitness industry. Also, understanding that during and
post pandemic people have majorly opted for home workouts, SF HealthTech
designed these Cast Iron Kettlebells 2.0 to be cost-effective and space-friendly not
just for commercial gyms but also home gym set ups. These international quality
KettleBells promise to make the workout and fitness routine an invigorating
experience.
SF HealthTech is well known for quality at the best price and is among the few in
India that believes in providing fitness enthusiasts with gym equipment that are
equivalent to Premium International Standards. The exercises with the help of SF
Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 target multiple muscle groups at the same time that helps
with everyday tasks and daily life, which will help with your posture, as well as
your ability to balance and lift heavy items. This product can be used both for
home gyms and commercial gyms, as well as in temporary gym setups for sports
leagues/matches. For instance, the Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 was made available at
the gym setup for IPL teams.
This new range is priced between INR 500 to INR 11,000 depending on the
weight/SKU and is available for purchase on the brand’s website and delivered to
every doorstep/pin code in India.
