Fitness Equipment Brand SF HealthTech introduces SF Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 for the New Age Fitness Freaks

Pan-Indian fitness equipment brand, SF HealthTech is

known for providing a range of International Standard Quality Equipment for all

types of workouts. The brand’s recent addition to its existing product range has

been the SF Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 in matt black colour.

With weights available from 2kgs up to 40kgs (with a weight tolerance of +/- 2-3%)

made of solid, high-quality cast iron with no weld, no seam casting and coated in

an industrial powder finish for enduring protection, these kettlebells are built to

last. Each kettlebell is colour-coded on both sides of the handle, which makes it

easier for you to find specific kettlebells just by looking at them. Smooth, slightly

textured handles provide a secure grip for high reps and can be used either with

one hand or two hands. The flat bottom allows for easy and safe storage. This

kettlebell is the answer to all your questions – from building muscles, strength,

power, endurance, resilience and flexibility to even helping in fat loss. The product

caters to every person who is remotely interested in physical fitness, be it

beginners, enthusiasts, trainers, athletes or gym owners.

It was founder Sancket Kamdar’s aim to empower every individual in our country to

achieve their fitness goals in any way possible. Be it via providing equipment,

training, motivational content, fitness tutorials, fitness routine or encouraging

budding entrepreneurs to start their own fitness facilities. Meanwhile, during and

post-pandemic, health, fitness, and immunity have taken centre stage for several

Indian consumers. They are now willing to change their lifestyles and be more

active by engaging in fitness-related activities for personal health and holistic

fitness. This phenomenon has seen a paradigm shift towards online buying fitness

products and services.

Seeing the lack of availability of affordable top-quality fitness equipment and

home delivery options in the country, the brand decided to be the problem solver

for its customers and India’s fitness industry. Also, understanding that during and

post pandemic people have majorly opted for home workouts, SF HealthTech

designed these Cast Iron Kettlebells 2.0 to be cost-effective and space-friendly not

just for commercial gyms but also home gym set ups. These international quality

KettleBells promise to make the workout and fitness routine an invigorating

experience.

SF HealthTech is well known for quality at the best price and is among the few in

India that believes in providing fitness enthusiasts with gym equipment that are

equivalent to Premium International Standards. The exercises with the help of SF

Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 target multiple muscle groups at the same time that helps

with everyday tasks and daily life, which will help with your posture, as well as

your ability to balance and lift heavy items. This product can be used both for

home gyms and commercial gyms, as well as in temporary gym setups for sports

leagues/matches. For instance, the Cast Iron KettleBells 2.0 was made available at

the gym setup for IPL teams.

This new range is priced between INR 500 to INR 11,000 depending on the

weight/SKU and is available for purchase on the brand’s website and delivered to

every doorstep/pin code in India.