Fitshot announces its new stunning smartwatch – Fitshot Saturn, available on Flipkart

Delhi, 22nd February 2023: Fitshot, a lifestyle consumer electronics brand, has launched yet another stunner, Fitshot Saturn power-packed with features at the most competitive price point – following the immense popularity of their smartwatches. The stylish yet bold timepiece, designed to push your limits, helps users chase their workout goals through a whopping 100+ sports modes, and comes equipped with the advanced single-chipset Bluetooth calling technology, SoloSync™. The product with 365 days warranty is available on Flipkart and Fitshot website.

The smartwatch has a cutting-edge design for GenZ. This smartwatch is truly made for those who have a penchant for beautiful yet efficient timepieces. Fitshot Saturn has a 1.32″ round CosmicDisplay™. The smartwatch has 360*360 pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch comes with intriguing 100+ cloud-based watch faces and a very unique AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday outfits.

Fitshot includes Advanced Bluetooth calling technology, SoloSync™ Technology (single chipset). This results in lower battery consumption and simple pairing with a one-click connection. The smartwatch also has a built-in speaker, microphone, and fast dialler for direct phone calls. The Da Fit app can be used to control and pair the watch. Furthermore, it has a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch with their voice.

Sleek on the outside and powerful on the inside, the smartwatch delivers up to seven days of runtime on a single charge, and also has an IP68 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain. The smartwatch has 100+ sports modes that can track strength and cardiovascular activities and other low and moderate-intensity activities. The built-in 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and Step-Counter track fitness levels and activities throughout the day. Breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders are also available to users.

“Fitshot Saturn is one of Fitshot’s most awaited products. This smartwatch is an ideal match for Generation Z, who want everything at their fingertips and are always on the go. It has

unrivaled features packed in an extremely stunning body. It is designed to be a smart style statement.” says Sachin Railhan, CEO & Founder, Fitshot.

Fitshot Saturn includes a Remote Camera Shutter, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Remote Music Player Control, Timer, Weather Forecast, Drink Water Reminder, Do Not Disturb Mode, and many other features.

Fitshot Saturn is one of the best-looking round dial smartwatches ever launched! It has unique straps in many not-so-ordinary colours which make this smartwatch extremely beautiful. With the availability of multiple useful features, Fitshot Saturn is a combination of style and function.