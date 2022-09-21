Fitshot launches its first ever GPS Smartwatch with in-built 4 satellite system ‘Fitshot Axis’

Delhi, 21 September 2022: Smartwatch brand Fitshot, has upped its game and announced the launch of its GPS Smartwatch ‘Fitshot Axis’ in India. The wearable is equipped with a digital Compass, high-resolution display, 100+ customisable watch faces, 125+ sports modes, SpO2, Heart Rate and VO2 Max monitoring, and supports social media notifications as well as ability to control music playback. The GPS smartwatch will be available on the Fitshot website at a special price of Rs. 4990/- on 21st September 2022.

Fitshot Axis sports a sporty-smart look, with a square display and a 1.52”-inch full touch screen with CosmicDisplayTM. With 450 Nits of brightness and 240*283 pixels, the smartwatch lets the user see more &do more with a vibrant display. Housed in a sturdy body & comfortable adjustable straps with high-quality frame, the smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance.

Fitshot Axis comes with in-built four satellite systems—Beidou, GPS, Glonass, and Galileo, that allow users to view the real time path, speed and distance of the workouts. It also allows users to view route maps and have an inbuilt compass. The smartwatch has 100+ watch faces and a battery life of up to 15 days on normal use.

Under the hood, the smartwatch supports over 125+ Sports modes, as well as a comprehensive progress report. Walking, dancing, badminton, strength training, and other sports modes are available. The smartwatch also supports the Full and Half Marathon distances. Fitshot Axis is built with an optical HR sensor that monitors the heart with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, heart health, stress monitoring, and other features. The smartwatch has a variety of health features, including SpO2, VO2 Max, pedometer, calorie trackers, and more. Sedentary alerts include Call Reminder, Schedule Reminder, Application Push Reminder, Alarm Clock, Sedentary Reminder, and so on. The wearable also supports social media notifications. Users will also receive notifications when they receive a text or a phone call, and they will be able to respond using the ‘quick messages’ feature.

“We are excited to launch our first GPS smartwatch. Fitshot Axis GPS smartwatch is not like the ordinary smartwatches, its designed sporty yet smart, matching the active lifestyle of the users. Whether it’s running outdoors or going into the jungle for camping, a GPS smartwatch means you never have to worry about carrying your phone along. It’s a lifesaving tool for all SOS situations.” says Fitshot India CEO.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS through the Zeroner App. This product comes under a warranty of 365 days against any manufacturing-related issues.

Link of the Product: https://fitshot.tech/collections/axis/products/axis