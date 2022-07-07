FITTR partners with FIT India to organise Cyclothon in Delhi with the Delhi Cyclists Club on 3rd July 2022 #NewIndiaFitIndia

New Delhi, 7th July 2022 – FITTR, one of the world’s largest online fitness & nutrition platforms and communities, recently partnered with Fit India Mission to organise a Cyclothon in Delhi on 3rd July 2022. Fittr has been actively spreading awareness about fitness through various activities and campaigns, with a vision of encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives in association with various stakeholders. This time FITTR has synergised its campaign with Fit India Mission.

Over 150 cyclists participated in the event during the wee hours of Sunday morning in Delhi, advocating fitness as an integral part of everyday lifestyle. The event commenced at 5:30 AM and covered over 50 km in Delhi. The participants used the FIT India Mobile App and Fittr app which help participants assess their fitness parameters like the distance covered and calories burnt during the fitness session. At the end of the event, all the participants pledged ‘to remain physically fit and active thereby contributing to nation building’.

The FITTR Cyclothon aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle and preventive healthcare by contributing to Fittr’s long-term mission of transforming over 50 million lives by building good health and creating sustainable habits. Sharing his views about cycling as a medium to staying fit, Fittr’s Founder and CEO, Jitendra Chouksey said, ‘Through the Cyclothon, we are encouraging people to take up cycling as a regular form of exercise and improving their overall fitness level in a fun way.’

Talking about the initiative he further stated, ‘FITTR Cyclothon is in line with the Fittr Street initiative that we launched last year, which aims to take fitness to the streets and spread awareness about the importance of incorporating a healthy lifestyle into the daily routine. We want to continue doing these initiatives and motivate people to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle.’

Commenting on the partnership an official from FIT India said, ‘We are glad to be able to partner in this event and put forth FITTR and #FitIndiaMovement’s aligned mission of bringing about behavioural changes and moving towards a more physically active lifestyle. We were delighted to see the enthusiasm exhibited by people during the cyclothon, especially the children/women/senior citizens.’ Further, we are aiming to see people realise the importance of their health and wellbeing and start their fitness journey with the Fit India Mobile App which is a comprehensive fitness App to meet all your fitness requirements and all that comes for FREE.