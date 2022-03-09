Five Apps to help you manage your finances in 2022

It’s that time of the year when with ‘New Year Resolutions’, one needs to also think about ‘Financial Resolutions’ which will help you make the most of your money in the new year. Managing your finances is a difficult task, considering the elevating expenses with each passing year. Add to this, the burden of huge financial expenses that are typical of the financial year-end – whether for tax saving exercises like insurance and investments or professional progress through training and skilling programs or family and household advancements like children’s tuition fees or furnishings, the truth is these expenses burn a hole in the pocket.

Here are five apps that can help you with those critical expenses, so you can enjoy the experiences and start the year on a high note!

LazyPay: LazyPay, India’s preferred Buy Now Pay Later solution, boasts a strong merchant network of 38,000, and is a popular financing option for those looking at affordable financing solution. LazyPay recently introduced ‘LazyPay EMI’ an option that lets merchants offer instant EMI (equated monthly installments) facilities to consumers. Through LazyPay, consumers can avoid dipping into their savings for critical expenses for tax saving and annual expenses by availing EMI options with zero or minimal interest rates. LazyPay also recently introduced LazyCard, a prepaid payment instrument where consumers can avail credit for their expenses across multiple touchpoints – online as well as offline. LazyCard is built with a strong rewards structure where consumers can avail cashbacks for every transaction they make through LazyCard.

Slicepay: Slice, defines itself as a credit card challenger, offers simplified credit solutions to customers and focuses on GenZ and millennials. A slice card is a Ru-Pay powered card that can be used for both offline and online transactions. You can opt for the option of EMI with tenures ranging from 2 months to 18 months. For 12 months, the interest charged on the EMI would be in the range of 12-15%. For six months, it would be in the range between 6-8% of the transaction amount. Slice also lowered the starting credit limit to Rs. 2,000 to open the card for more eligible customers.

Mpokket: An instant loan app, Mpokket started in 2018 to provide loans to college students and young working professionals who are not eligible for loans via traditional lending institutions. Borrowers can take instant loans for skill building depending upon their profile and credit history. Post approval amount can be repaid within days or four months with transparent interest rates.

Bajaj Finserv (The Digital Health EMI Card): Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card with a pre-approved credit limit allows you to address medical bills with no cost EMIs without worrying about paying a large medical bill out of pocket. You can get it now through a fully online application process that offers instant digital activation. This way, you can tackle urgent medical needs with ease. Moreover, you can use the card at avail 800+ treatments at any of the 5,500+ healthcare partners spread across 1,000+ Indian cities for yourself and your family.