Five companies namely Infosys, JSW Steel Limited- Dolvi Plant, ACC Limited, Tata Steel and Delhi International Airport Limited received climate action recognition under CII CAP 2.0° Programme

NEW DELHI: Shri Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recognised the winners of the CAP 2.0° Programme at a virtual ceremony on 17 March 2021.

To distinguish businesses’ actions in combating climate change, CII introduced a recognition programme called Climate Action Programme (CAP) 2.0° in 2018 in partnership with Royal DSM – a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. Using its unique climate maturity model, CAP 2.0° aims to acknowledge credible action taken across all sectors to adapt to or mitigate climate change.

Infosys received the CAP 2.0° Resilient award from the Service Sector. CAP 2.0° Oriented awards were presented to JSW Steel – Dolvi Plant, ACC Limited and TATA Steel in the Energy, Mining and Heavy Manufacturing Sectors while Delhi International Airport Limited from the Infrastructure Sector received the CAP 2.0° Oriented award.

The virtual ceremony was attended by some of the most illustrious and distinguished CEOs, Jury and CII-certified CAP 2.0° Assessors.

Shri Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, in his address commented that climate change being a very real threat needs to be addressed globally and industry support to achieve this is paramount. Expressing that the government is only a facilitator and regulations have a limited role, he said that it is industry that needs to play a big part in taking India through to carbon neutrality.

He further iterated that India is very much on track to achieve its globally committed Nationally Determined Contributions. For example, the target to achieve 40% of installed capacity from non-renewable sources by 2030, 38% has already been achieved.

Referring to the awards process, the Jury Chair, Dr T Ramasami said that neutrality, transparency, objectivity and partnership are essential elements to build climate resilience. Congratulating the winners, he expressed that as we move forward, there is a need to set new benchmarks for our country on climate action.

Mr B Rajagopal, President, DSM India congratulated the winners and said that it has been an honour to partner with CII on the Climate Action Programme 2.0° and Awards. Besides recognizing Industry’s efforts on climate change, Mr Rajagopal added that the CAP 2.0° programme has also focused on the MSME sectors and built awareness and capabilities of over 150 units to better manage their impact on climate change.

Ms Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, said that the Secretary, Shri R P Gupta had given a clear and comprehensive direction to industry on tackling climate risks and that CII would be happy to support in expanding the government-led India CEO Forum on Climate Change.

CAP 2.0° is a programme to build capacities and capabilities of Indian Industry and build climate resilience. The 36 large scale applicants of the second cycle of this award of 2019-20 underwent a rigorous evaluation process that includes on-site assessment by a peer team of CII-certified assessors who spent approximately 700 man-hours per application over a period of six months. The final shortlist of applicants was validated by an eminent jury comprising of leaders from government, civil society and academia who decided the winners.