Five products to help boost the agricultural output

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for more than 58% of the Indian population, accounting for around 14% of India’s GDP. Over the last many decades, the sector has experienced the advent of technology and innovative methods to grow crops.

According to India’s Department of Agriculture, the rate of farm mechanisation has been slow, with yearly increase of barely 2% from 2001 to 2010. The sector is in a dire need of more mechanisation and increased production. Increasing agriculture’s natural resource efficiency, or producing more food per hectare, per animal, per litre of water, and per kilogramme of fertiliser, is the single most crucial requirement for a sustainable food future. Increased productivity reduces the requirement for extra land as well as emissions from manufacturing processes.

The productivity of farms is essential for many reasons. New value-added products have given farmers a chance to increase production and maintain their farm’s long-term sustainability. Here are five important advancements by Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, which will help the farmers boost their production of crops and ensure healthy yielding.

1. VESTIGE AGRI-82

Vestige Agri 82 is a highly concentrated non-ionic spray adjuvant with 82% active ingredients. An excellent spreader, activator and wetter, Agri 82 increases crop yield by improving pesticide coverage. It activates the spray fluid to moisten the plant surface and allows uniform spreading of spray deposits. A helpful tool in irrigation, it improves the water absorption in soil. It helps and facilitates uniform mixing of powders, pesticides and most liquid fertilizers. It is completely non-phyto toxic, safe and eco-friendly. Use in fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, foliar fertilizers, plant nutrients and defoliators.

2. AGRI AQUAGEL

Agri Aquagel is a super-absorbent polymer which is used to hold water in the soil because of its superior organic soluble polymers that enhance water holding and moisture retaining capacity. It binds the nutrients of water, soil and fertilizers and releases nutrients according to the plant requirement. Use of Agri Aquagel prevents fertilizer leaching, helps plants in stressed conditions and regulates moisture content during fluctuating weather conditions. It also prevents erosion of top layer of soil. Prolonged use of this product gives the crop the required power and strength to the roots to manage the water absorption at their level.

3. AGRI -PROTEK

Agri-Protek is a unique agricultural bio-enhancer, a product that is formulated from botanical plant extracts derived from sea plants. Without any fortification it encourages the growth of a variety of crops, competing for nutrients and it helps to develop resistance against all types of blasts, brown leaf spot, mildews, root rots, stem blights, and grain discolouration by producing enzymes and antibiosis. The microbial inoculants, when used as composite inoculums exhibited maximum efficiency in the suppression of diseases with the characteristic increase in chlorophyll content, a total number of leaves, shoot height and facilitating crop yield. It helps in reducing plant diseases and acts as a biocontrol agent against parasitism on pathogens. Features:

A truly organic product

Increases water absorption from soil

Enhances crop immunity

Increases the photosynthetic activity

Its defence power develops roughness in the leaves which prevents various diseases and infections

Its defence power saves the plants from sun stress, especially, when there is a shortage of irrigation water

Its defence power results in healthy growth of the plant

4. VESTIGE AGRI-MOSS

Agri-Moss is a product of natural origin for the complete nutrition of plants. It is water soluble and non-toxic to plants, animals and human beings. It enhances crop performance growth, vigour, yield and quality. It is very useful in plant’s fertility and reproduction process.

5. AGRI HUMIC

AGRI-HUMIC is a concentrate of Humic substances. It is a plant biostimulant containing 6% humic substances derived from freshly processed renewable Agri Biomass. This product helps the crops to manage osmotic stress. These active forms of humic substances like humic acid, fulvic acid and activated Phytohormones (plant growth substances) promote cell division or cytokinesis, in plant roots and shoots. This product accelerates plant metabolic processes and enhances nutrient uptake thereby utilising the nutrient in a better way which in turn helps in better yield, growth and development of plants. This product increases soil capacity to retain nutrients and water. It also encourages development of beneficial microorganisms in the soil. AGRI-HUMIC also helps plants to withstand extreme weather conditions.

