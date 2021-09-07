Five Reasons Installing Solar Panels for Business Gives You a Great Return on Investment

Pic Source: Luminous

By 2040, India is projecting to generate around 49 percent[1] of electricity with renewable energy sources, including solar power. Moreover, the Indian government aims at 100GWs of solar power generation by 2022, which would be a great relief for the commercial & industrial sectors. While the major reason behind the shift to clean & renewable energy has been greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, and environmental degradation, one other important reason is great returns on investment.

As per marketplace data[2], an average business owner pays close to $557 (approximately Rs 40,000) towards electricity bills before turning to solar energy. However, their bills dropped by a sweeping 89 per cent after solar panel installation, making solar panels for business an excellent prospect.

But if you are still contemplating switching to solar power for your business, read these five reasons highlighting how solar panels for business give you a great return on investment:

Environmental Benefits

By installing solar panels for business, the biggest return on investment you get is saving and protecting the environment. When you switch to clean energy, you make a significant contribution towards reducing carbon footprint, pollution and slowing down global warming. Moreover, by going green and promoting sustainability, you can attract more customers, especially those who are eco-conscious.

Reduction of Overhead Costs

Running a business is never easy, and it comes loaded with expenses, including supplies, utilities, maintenance, wages, insurance, raw materials, and much more. On top of that, a strong and uninterrupted energy supply is essential, but it doesn’t come cheap. However, you can significantly reduce overhead costs by purchasing solar panels for business, particularly power supply bills.

Self-Sufficiency and Energy Back-Up

When you install solar panels for business, you will no longer be dependent on commercial power supply, making you self-sufficient. Moreover, this will also protect you from electricity inflation and rate spikes. Many people don’t know this, but with solar energy, you have the option of storing electricity with a battery system, which is excellent for backup during nighttime or emergencies.

Low Maintenance

There are one hundred things you have to worry about as a business owner, but maintenance and repairs are the most pestering ones. However, maintenance is never a problem with solar panels as there is zero wear and tear due to the lack of moving parts. Furthermore, you can easily clean the panels once every few months. So, invest in solar panels for business and increase your savings.

Higher Property Value

Commercial and industrial buildings with solar panels have higher property values and sell much faster. The reason behind this is the increase in people leaning towards cleaner energy sources plus lower electricity bills. So, if you ever plan on selling your business or the space, you can get a higher selling price with minimal hassle.

How Is the Solar Panel Payback Period Calculated?

You can assess the return on investment of solar panels for business by calculating the payback period. Here are the steps you should follow:

First, determine your combined expenses by subtracting incentives & rebates from your solar panel’s gross cost.

Next, calculate your annual financial benefits, including incentives and electricity costs you avoided.

Lastly, divide your combined costs with the yearly benefits. This will give you the payback period, typically a few years.

Now that you know all the benefits of solar panels and how they give you a great return on investment, you can start your research. First, however, make sure you go with reputable and well-known brands such as Luminous that offer different types of solar panels, and the best part, you get value for money products.