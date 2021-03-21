Five Things You Can Do To Grow Your Shopify Store: Beginner Tips

Be it an established business or a small one getting it online is the best move you cant make, and it is a no blinder. With a considerable budget doing that is easy for big corporates, but it is best to go with a marketplace or get your store with a feasible option for a small business.

A marketplace is an option though, it is not the best option available, as these marketplaces levy massive commissions. So ideal choice is to go with Shopify or a similar store that will help you launch online at a low budget.

There are at least a half-million stores there on Shopify, and getting one is very easy. But there is a catch, scaling it up. Unless you have an agency at your service, it would not be the easiest thing to do.

But since we assume you’re a small business, here are our five tips that can help you grow your business online yourselves. Possibly you won’t need an additional budget to gain this as you will be the master of everything here.

Retain Your Customers

Retaining your current customer is the most cost-effective marketing strategy. If you ever get a new customer, try your best to maintain this one over acquiring a new one. A retained customer can cut your marketing cost completely and still bring you sales.

Few things you can do are:

Provide them with special deals. Improve the quality Retarget them on social media Create Loyalty Programs

Get Your Store Added on Coupon Websites

This is one of the most used tactics on the internet, irrespective of big or small stores. There is N number of coupon websites online which will list your brand on their websites. All you have to do is provide them with an exclusive coupon which will equally help them too. Here is a website that covers sales and deals from multiple brands; getting yourselves listed would bring you some sales for free or at the cost of a small affiliate commission. Don’t stop yourselves with one; go wild and get listed on as many as possible.

Be Active On Social Media

Keep your users engaged on social media. The good thing about being effective on social media is your users will feel connected. Run special campaigns, be interactive on social media answering the queries, list your products and make maximum use of social media.

Free Tip: This will help increase customer retention too.

Optimize Your Content for Search Engines

You necessarily need not be an SEO expert to optimize your content. Use essential guides and optimize the content a basic way. This will help you get some impressions from Search, which will help you build the brand. In two or three or a quarter from there, if you’ve some bucks in your bank, hire a freelance SEO guy for help; that is the best way to start.

Build Email List

Building an email list will help you increase retention. Just don’t build and keep it idle; send offers, guides and keep them engaged without spamming.

If you have worthy content bringing sales from the list would not even be a task.

Follow these tips, and this will help you get started. If you are determined enough and do not get off track, this will help you scale, but slowly. Being active and persistent is the key, and slowly sales will be on your way.