Five Types Of Stainless Steel

Steel is an alloy of many different metals that are combined. They are stronger than usual when combined. By adding and omitting some metals, experts have created many different types of alloys with their unique characters and uses.

Steel can be used in a wide range of products, from kitchen equipment to construction purposes. Each type of steel has its pros and cons.

The differences between the different types of steel produced can vary greatly according to their characteristics. In different countries, there are different grading systems for different types of steel. There are many types of steel, which are more than 150 types. It is also important to recognize and distinguish between various types of steel.

Especially in the restaurant industry, different types of steel are used for different work according to the given task. Here are some types of steel you can learn about before buying anything in stainless steel.

There are five different types of stainless steel. They are:

Austenitic

Ferritic

Martensitic

Duplex

Precipitation hardening

Austenitic Stainless Steel

Austenitic stainless steel is the largest of all the types. It forms two-thirds of the stainless steel family. These types of steel have a face-centered cubic crystal, which is done by combining nickel or manganese to nitrogen to maintain their microscopic structure at any temperature. Austenitic steel cannot be hardened as they remain in the same structure at any temperature.

They can be further classified into two types, namely:

200 series

300 series

200 Series

These are alloys of chromium, manganese, and nickel alloys. They are 50% stronger than 300 series of stainless steel. There are two types in this series. They are type 201, which hardened by cold working, and type 202 is general-purpose stainless steel. They can be used to manufacture food storage containers.

300 Series

There are two in this series. They are type 304, which is the best-known grade, and type 316, which is the second most common type in austenitic steel and provides resistance to corrosion by salt. Type 304 can be used to make kitchen appliances, internal parts, kitchen utensils, small wares, flatware, and prep tables. Type 316 known to be used for kitchen equipment, hibachi grills, high-end cookware, furniture used outdoors near the ocean.

Ferritic Stainless Steel

Ferritic stainless steel has a body-centered cubic structure. Its structure is maintained at any temperature due to the addition of chromium. They are used in building roof and chimney ducts.

They are magnetic. Ferritic stainless steel has some types like type 409, type 439, type 441, and type 430 has a very small amount of nickel and can be used in prep tables, quality software, induction-ready cookware.

Martensitic Stainless Steel

This type of steel has a wide range of characteristics. They are magnetic, and their corrosion resistance is lower than the ferritic steel type. They are broadly divided into four types.

Fe-Cr-C grades – These are the first grades used. They are used in a wide range of engineering and wear-resistance applications even today.

Fe-Cr-Ni-C grades – They provide more toughness and more corrosion resistance and have good casting properties, good weldability, and good resistance to cavitation erosion.

Precipitation hardening grade – This is the best-known grade that combines martensitic grade and precipitation hardening.

Creep resistance grades – They have increased the strength due to the addition of vanadium, boron, and cobalt.

Martensitic types of steel can be treated with heat to provide better mechanical properties.

Duplex Stainless Steel

The microstructure of duplex steel is a mixed structure of ferrite and austenite. Their yield strength is twice as austenitic stainless steel. Their mixed structure provides more resistance to chloride stress corrosion. Duplex type is divided into three groups, namely.

Lean duplex

Standard duplex

Super duplex

The pulp and paper and the oil and gas industry use duplex stainless steel in abundance.

Precipitation Hardening Stainless Steel

This type of stainless steel has more corrosion resistance when compared to austenitic varieties. They can be hardened to higher strengths than other martensitic grades. They are divided into three types.

Martensitic 17-4PH – Its outstanding strength can be used in some high-tech applications like aerospace.

Semi-austenitic 17-7PH – Initially, the structure is austenite and then transformed to martensitic after cryogenic treatment.

Austenitic A286 – The austenitic structure remains at all temperatures, and it’s ‘superalloy’ is used in jet engines, gas turbines, and turbo parts.

It is used in aerospace, jet engines, gas turbines, and turbo parts due to its strength and creeps resistance.

Conclusion

In this article, you would have learned about the different types of stainless steel. Stainless steel has many uses in many industries according to its purpose. Knowing the different types of steel can help you select the required type of steel for your purchase.