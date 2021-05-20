Five Ways You Can Liven Up Your Workplace

Do work environments need to be fun? For some, work is just a responsibility and nothing they look forward to. However, younger workers are challenging traditional work structures as they seek more flexible workplaces.

Take Google’s company culture, for example, which offers fun activities like ping pong, rock climbing, nap pods, and video games in the workplace. Offices at the company often look like adult playgrounds, and employees can be seen working in the cafeteria, lounges, and beanbags. For companies like Google, attracting top talent is a priority. However, the organization understands that you need to keep your employees engaged and satisfied to retain them.

Employee engagement will affect your company’s productivity. Workers who are happy with their jobs will care about your business and work hard to reach organizational goals. Additionally, engaged employees take less time off work, as seen by this Gallup study where highly-engaged workplaces reported 41% lower absenteeism. Therefore, you should promote fun at your workplace in ways that include:

1. Reserve a Game Room

While team-building activities are excellent for de-stressing, they are often few and far between. If you want innovative concepts on how to make work fun for employees on a regular basis, a game room might be the perfect solution.

Employees require breaks. Besides, sitting at a desk for long periods reduces productivity and affects a worker’s health. Game rooms will also promote a sense of community in your workplace. For example, a shy employee will come out of their shell during games and bond with other staff.

Game rooms give workers opportunities to break from their screens. It is also an excellent way of assisting new team members in assimilating into your culture and building relationships with their co-workers. You can use the considerations below to design a practical game room:

Location

The game area should be easily accessible for all employees. You can locate the gaming section near commonly used areas like the break room or lounge.

Design

An office game room should be fun, creative, and exciting. You can add elements like a golf-course, checkerboard carpeting, fitness balls, and window nooks for employees to relax. Use playful colors and fixtures to inspire employees to have fun. Additionally, you should include a mix of games such as darts, video games, pool tables, arcade games, and foosball tables.

Noise

A game room can produce distracting noise, so you should try and buffer sound. Use soft and fluffy carpets and acoustic wall panels to absorb sound.

2. Start a Humor Bulletin Board

Laughter in the workplace can dispel tensions, boost morale, increase employee happiness, and relieve stress. Jokes are wrongly assumed to be distracting in the work environment. However, there is room for both laughter and work ethic in any office. Besides, everyone loves a good laugh.

One simple idea to add humor in the workplace is to use a humor bulletin board using digital signage. You can post fun announcements, jokes of the day, cartoons, funny photos, and fun quotes throughout the day. Additionally, you can share funny company anecdotes that are relatable to your employees. For example, you can include stories about difficult clients and production goals.

However, care should be taken to avoid telling offensive jokes. Consider the best practices below for sharing harmless workplace humor:

Avoid jokes told at the expense of others. In other words, do not make jokes about a person’s religion, gender, or ethnicity. When in doubt, make jokes about your mistakes and weaknesses.

Don’t use humor as a weapon to insult others. Therefore, you should not post any thinly-veiled jabs to a teammate on the bulletin board.

3. Celebrate Work Anniversaries and Birthdays

Every worker wants to feel seen and valued. By celebrating your employees’ work anniversaries and birthdays, you will show them your appreciation and boost loyalty. Moreover, celebrations will create a culture of recognition in your organization.

Birthdays and anniversaries create chances to focus on one person. While you could host team lunches to celebrate departmental achievements or an office party after a significant revenue increase, there is a need to honor individuals.

When you ignore a worker’s special day, you leave them feeling like nothing more than a tool for business outputs. Therefore, you should honor each employee with a fun activity during the workday. The tips below will make your celebrations even more effective:

Make It Personal

Add some personal touches to office celebrations to make them more meaningful. For example, you can let the birthday person choose a treat of choice or pass around a card for people to leave personal notes. Perhaps the birthday employee likes happy hours instead of having a cake.

Track Special Days

Tracking software will ensure that no one is overlooked. Also, you can involve employee families as well. For example, you can celebrate birthdays for your team’s kids.

Host Monthly Gatherings

It can get expensive and time-consuming for companies with many employees to celebrate special days for every employee. In such cases, you can host monthly celebrations with special touches that recognize every employee. You can give each worker a small gift or gift card and plan outdoor activities that involve everyone.

4. Organize Friendly Contests

If you want inventive ideas on how to make work fun for employees, you can encourage healthy competition with contests. Game-like competitions engage employee creativity, boost collaboration among your workforce, and promote loyalty. For example, an IT company can run a hackathon to see which programmer will fix the most bugs. Such contests can give an employee inspiration to innovate new ideas. Some contest ideas include:

Sports Tournaments

You can challenge your staff to a board game or soccer, softball, and any other sport. When choosing teams, place people from different departments together to encourage harmony. Additionally, you can offer an attractive prize for the winner. For example, you can provide one-month memberships to a local gym or yoga studio to get people excited.

Cooking Contests

An engaging cooking competition can engage your employees and add fun to the workplace. For instance, the staff can prepare snacks using only the break room items and share with their co-workers to judge.

Trivia

A trivia will encourage knowledge-sharing and boost workplace happiness in your organization. You can customize the questions and answers to your company history and energize competing teams. Schedule the game for a Friday as everyone will be winding down after a working week.

5. Institute a Fun Day

Every organization needs one day where everyone can break away from the stresses of work life. If you want fresh solutions on how to make work fun for employees, there is no limit to the activities you can do.

For instance, you can challenge your co-workers to dress up as their favorite TV characters during Halloween. Additionally, you can host an office karaoke and include the CEO and other upper-level managers. Other ideas include:

Host an ice cream social once in a while to boost spirits. You can never go wrong with a sweet treat. Besides, everyone will be in a good mood after eating ice cream.

Take your staff out for a field trip when the weather is nice, such as in Spring. You can even go camping to give them a well-deserved break.

Last Words

For a long time, the office was not designed as a playful or fun environment. However, modern workers are demanding a better work-life balance to avoid stress and burnout. Thus, you should add some fun to your workplace, whether by designing a game room, organizing costume contests, or hosting cooking competitions. By allowing your staff to have fun at work, you will improve employee satisfaction and engagement.