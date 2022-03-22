Fix My Curls introduces singer Palak Muchhal as its Brand Ambassador

Mumbai: Fix My Curls, an Indian wavy and curly hair care brand dedicated to helping people embrace their natural hair texture, has recently signed playback singer Palak Muchhal as its brand ambassador. The move comes as Fix My Curls looks to strengthen its connection with the youth and shift the narrative towards embracing curly hair instead of using chemical-laden alternatives. With a wide range of revolutionary products catering to various needs of everyone with curly and wavy hair, the brand aims to create an inclusive space for self-acceptance and love. The talented singer will be promoting various products under the Fix My Curls umbrella.

Known for her melodious voice and lustrous curly mane, Palak Muchhal has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music industry. The youth-centric icon has a slew of awards and accomplishments to her name and has amassed a major fan base on her social media channels. Besides being a part of major national and international concerts, she runs a charitable organisation for the underprivileged.