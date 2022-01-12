FLAACOs Announces New Strategic Partnership with MedOfficeDirect

MedOfficeDirect, a recognized industry leader in Medical and Surgical Supplies, joins the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) as its newest strategic partner. With access to over 120,000 products, FLAACOs members can supply their offices with all the medical and surgical supplies that they need while working with an industry leader known for low pricing and tremendous customer service. The typical customer has been able to realize savings of over 15% over their current costs on like type items.

“We are excited to open up our vast amount of medical and surgical products to the providers that are part of Florida ACOs,” said Jeff Cohen, MedOfficeDirect’s VP of Sales. “Our product portfolio is second to none, our pricing cannot be beat, and the overall customer experience will be a tremendous value to these members.”

MedOfficeDirect works with all the well-known Medical and Surgical Suppliers in the industry such as 3M, BD, Cardinal Health and many others. Traditional categories of purchase in the Medical Surgical Supply space include electronic, diagnostic, surgical, durable medical equipment, acute care, and storage/transport.

As a token of gratitude for the partnership between FLAACOs and MedOfficeDirect, FLAACOs members will receive an additional five percent off using code FLAACOS5 at checkout.