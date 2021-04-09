Flags Communications bags Marcom mandate for launching first of its kind On-Demand home Services app in the Indian Market

New Delhi-based, Flags Communications has bagged a 360-degree Marcom mandate for launching the first of its kind On-Demand branded home electronics Services app in the Indian Market. This app is the brainchild of Jamun Informatics, an innovative software development start-up from Delhi. The agency will be responsible for managing the entire launch campaign for the brand. It will provide end-to-end communication solutions pertaining to branding, marketing, creative, digital services, and PR.

Talking about the association with Flags, Shiven Vikram Bhatia, Founder, Jamun Informatics Pvt. Ltd. said: “We are excited to be working with Flags Communications right from the inception stage in creating and establishing a note-worthy brand. An optimal choice having over 15 years of experience, Flags is acquainted with the nitty-gritties of marketing and communications bringing immense value to launching and managing brands. With values like that of Jamun, Flags to is an energetic company focused on creating value for the customers. We look forward to having a long-term business relationship.”

Commenting on the tie-up Mr. PKD Nambiar, MD & CEO, Flags Communications Pvt. Ltd. said: ‘Working for startups is always an exciting experience. It’s always a new journey on a new road. Flags have always steered new start-ups with its benchmarked marketing services. Our association with Jamun will be a long-term strategic partnership, and we are excited about this association to create an International brand in India for Jamun.”

About Flags Communications Pvt Ltd:

Flags Communications is a leading marketing communication agency in India. With more than 15 years of experience, the communications management firm offers holistic communication services under one roof. Headquartered in New Delhi, Flags has offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Qatar. The agency boasts of clientele across Corporates, MSMEs, and SMEs in Health, Pharma, Tech, Real Estate, and Start-up sectors; who have entrusted their communications mandates. Due to working with many Fortune 500 companies, Flags Communications is often termed as Growth-Specialists, by clients. Flags Communications currently holds a team of 100 client executives that include a mix of experienced professionals and young talent. Flags Communications offers a comprehensive service bouquet that includes Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Brand Management, Digital Marketing, and Events & Exhibitions.

About Jamun Informatics:

Jamun Informatics is an innovative app development start-up conceived out of the need for removing obstacles from the path and ensuring smooth operations on the users’ end. Jamun has been established with the aim of utilizing new technologies in solving the needs of both end-user customers and corporations of all sizes. An in-house team of experts with years of industry knowledge power the development of cutting-edge applications.

The idea of Jamun was formulated and designed, keeping in mind the values represented by the colour purple, which is also our signature colour. We have imbibed the aspects of creativity, wisdom, nobility, power, and all the other values that stand witness to the identity associated with this royal hue.