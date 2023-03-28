Flash.co launches first-of-its-kind unique email ID for shopping…

India, March 28, 2023: Led by Ranjith Boyanapalli (Ex- SVP, Flipkart), Flash.co has introduced the first-ever unique shopping email-ID – you@flash.co – to enhance the online shopping experience of power shoppers. The company has also onboarded 40+ premier brands including PharmEasy, MyGlamm, Furlenco, Ixigo, Sleepy Owl, HealthifyMe, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science, Melorra, and others as shopping partners to offer a variety of rewards, cashback, and flat discounts across multiple categories including fashion, lifestyle, consumer-tech, D2C, etc.

Users can download the Flash app to create their unique @flash.co email id and update to their new @flash.co email id across apps or simply create a new account and start shopping. They get to track all their orders in the Flash app and get rewarded for their shopping, all while being protected from promotional spam.

Another interesting add-on to Flash’s unique offering is the Flash rewards – where Flash is partnering with top brands across categories to unlock additional perks such as cashback, free shipping, free samples, etc whenever a customer uses their flash.co email ID for placing orders. Flash has onboarded several top brands for Flash Rewards and for Flash Streaks, their unique milestone program, to ensure power shoppers earn more meaningful cashback & offers as per their shopping frequency.

Expressing his views on the announcement, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Founder & CEO of, Flash said,

“We are super excited to unveil @flash.co – a unique shopping email id made exclusively for power shoppers. It is a category-defining product, which we believe is an apt enabler for the e-commerce ecosystem at this juncture. Our shopping identity solves insights, tracking, clutter & rewards through the form of an email id. The product is designed towards making an regular inbox invisible and helping users to see only their purchases and related information in the form of smart widgets. I also want to express my gratitude to our marquee partner brands who have aligned with us on the greater outlook since day one. This is just the beginning of our journey to elevate the experience of power shoppers across the world.” Commenting as a partner Gaurav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharmeasy said, “We are thrilled to support Flash as a launch reward partner, and we see immense growth potential in our partnership. We wish Flash all the best for their launch, and we look forward to collaborating with them on this exciting new venture.” “We are looking forward to Flash launching soon. We see immense potential in our partnership – driving win-win value creation for our customers and for us,” shared Bhavesh Singhal, Chief Growth Officer, MyGlamm “In our journey to bring real good coffee to everyone, we see a great partner in Flash helping us in acquiring & retaining power shoppers at high RoI,” shared Arman Sood, Co-Founder, SleepyOwl Coffee.

Multiple top brands are collaborating with Flash to deliver incremental value to high-frequency power shoppers; & thereby enhancing customer lifetime value and RoI with better retention rates from this cohort.