FLASH strengthens its global EV prowess, partners with Slovenia-based GEM motors for advanced modular multiphase hub motor technology

Bengaluru, February 10, 2023: One of the leading technology suppliers and electronic component manufacturers, FLASH, has strengthened its electric vehicle [EV] competencies and portfolio with a new technological collaboration with GEM motors, one of the leading European innovative companies specialized in developing high-tech electric motors for electric vehicles. Under this new partnership, both brands will manufacture hub motors for various EV segments, in the range of 1 kW to 15 kW. With the flexible and modular motor design, FLASH can provide motors with customization, in a faster turnaround time, which is best suited for customers’ requirements and pressing project deadlines. Additionally, FLASH will get access to 20 global patents of GEM Motors and will also become a global manufacturing hub.

FLASH has been successfully collaborating with leading international players to become the first company in India to have an extensive and robust range from 1 kW to 540 kW, catering to a comprehensive range of electric segments – a smaller electric two-wheeler to a larger electric bus. This technological collaboration is the second international partnership, with leading global players, in three months. These strategic partnerships will allow the transfer of advanced technologies, proficiencies, and access to newer markets to bring major cost savings for the company’s esteemed customers.

GEM motors’ modular multiphase motor technology integrates all components of an electric drive system into a compact solution and simplifies the electrification of vehicles, while minimizing their weight and transmission costs, thereby being cost-effective. The portfolio boasts advanced features such as enhanced safety and reliability, modular design that increases redundancy, and a fully integrated in-wheel drive that significantly shrinks the weight and maximizes the efficiency of the overall drive system.

Speaking on the technological collaboration, Mr. Sanjeev Vasdev, Managing Director, FLASH, said: “In line with the global mobility trend and to strengthen India’s forthcoming electric vehicle ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with a distinguished player, GEM motors. We look forward to manufacturing GEM motors’ patented, modular multiphase motor technology in India and catering to EV OEMs across the world. The partnership will accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility with innovation-driven differentiation for our customer’s mobility requirements. In addition to being highly strategic and exclusive for the Indian market, this partnership aligns with our commitment to being a one-stop solution provider for EV motors globally. FLASH is now the first company in India to have a product portfolio of motors ranging from 1kW to 540kW across two /three wheelers, passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs including electric buses”. Mr. Simon Madelj, PhD, CEO, GEM motors, said: “Our solutions are visionary innovative designs with a low number of parts which effectively optimize the space to drive simplicity and superior performance. We are delighted to have a strong partner like FLASH and their strong focus on production and quality in manufacturing will enable us to reach newer heights in the global market.” He further added: “GEM motors have already on-boarded over 15 customers in Europe, North America, and other countries for their range of motors and are looking to further strengthen their position in India with this new alliance with FLASH.”

FLASH is a well-known name across India and worldwide, producing electrical and electronic parts for 2 & 3-Wheeler OEMs, and has made a name for itself over the last three decades. It was among the first in the country to produce parts for electric 2 & 3 Wheelers such as traction motors, controllers, DC-DC converters, brushless DC motors, vehicle-specific charging box, battery management system, and other allied products.

FLASH has so far invested substantially in the EV segment and further plans to add another INR 150 crore over the next two years. Moreover, FLASH will continue to bolster its presence in Indian and global markets with the addition of new offerings and products in its portfolio.