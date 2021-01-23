FLAVOURS OF UNITY, TASTE OF DIVERSITY AT HILTON MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT’S REPUBLIC DAY BUFFET

HILTON MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT is all geared up to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day of India in the true festive spirit, offering a grand multi-cuisine buffet along with a flag hoisting ceremony and a recital of the national anthem.

Republic day is the perfect occasion to take a break and uproot monotonous daily rituals, to reminisce what our leaders did for our nation. Hilton Mumbai International Airport will honor and pay a tribute to the leaders of our nation by hoisting the flag and offer a sumptuous buffet that will bring in the patriotic fervor not only in mind and spirit but also to your taste buds.

Chef Vivek Vaze and his team have curated a lavish multi-cuisine buffet along with a wide range of succulent live counters like Mohammed Ali Counter, Chaat counter, Pizza and Pasta counter, Mexican counter, and a mouth-watering elaborate dessert counter at The Brasserie for the special price of INR 1,950, all-inclusive rate, per person. The offering also includes one pint of beer or soft drink on the 26th of January from 12.30 PM to 3.00 PM.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport proudly offers a 25% discount to any Army Personnel to mark this glorious occasion and for their invaluable contribution to our nation’s safety.

“Our patrons can confidently explore our diverse buffet options, amidst a lovely ambiance for all age-groups. We are looking to serve our guests with a patriotic zeal and with a promise of Hilton CleanStay hygiene and safety protocols” said Mr. Brijesh Singh, F&B Manager, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is located on Sahar Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099. For restaurant reservations, contact us on +91 98925 66988 or +91 22 2838 0000/ 6199 0000, or write to us at dining.mumbai@hilton.com