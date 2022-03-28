Flawless strappy flats by WOODS

When it comes to footwear, women always think about style along with comfort that is hard to find in a single pair. This women’s day experience the essence of new exotic designs with a touch of elegancy, delicately made up designs to suit to the best style for women. Choose the best of comfort and trendy look for your special day exclusive.

The sandals are made with premium quality leather that comes in a regular slip-on styling, a back strap with hook-and-loop closure that gives a secured fit and cushioned foot bed. It provides pleasant fit and the color contrast straps over the toes give it a standout style and pairs well with the trendiest of wardrobes

Manufactured with premium quality material, comfortable foot bed and delicate materials, royal sleek designs, and supreme artistry and including eye-catchy details. Made from premium soft leather along with snug fit and features a polished buckle.

Price Range: On request

Availability: Across all WOODS & Woodland stores

About Woods:

WOODS is a premium brand by Aero Group (The makers of Woodland). It offers high quality fashion leather goods and accessories for both men and women focusing immensely on quality and introducing cutting edge trends each season with a strong emphasis to detail and fine craftsmanship. The brand retails exclusively through Woodland & Woods stores & are designed with shoppers’ comfort in mind along with Brand e-commerce sites. Personalized assistance is a key component of the stores customer policy.