Flea market at Express Avenue to promote SMEs

Chennai: Express Avenue Mall, Chennai’s award winning fashion and entertainment mall, to promote and encourage SMEs is hosting a month long flea market. The Flea Market will be on from 1st February 2021 to 2nd March 2021 at 3rd Floor of Express Avenue.

Patrons can buy handmade products from small artisans& businesspersons to support them. The product categories include gold artificial& fancy jewelry, stationary for kids,snacks from Delhi, Thailand jewelry, home furnishing, foldable table chair, steam iron, readymade blouse and dress material, carpet.

It also include handicraft items such as potteries, wooden handicrafts, Bhagalpur dupatta, Mangalgiri saree, lamp from Firozabad, skin care products and Kurtis.

Date: 1st February – 2nd March, 2021

Time: 10.00 AM – 10.00 PM

Venue: 3rd Floor,Express Avenue, Royapettah

About Express Avenue:

Express Avenue – The Premium Destination Mall of India, is designed keeping in mind the ‘shopper-tainment’ concept, this green building has 1.7 million Sq. Ft. of constructed space with many architecture splendor.It has five floors of retail space including corporate offices and a hotel. The nine lakhs sq. ft. of retail space houses 230+ premium international and national brands. The mall recently won the award for being ‘Best Tourist Friendly Shopping mall’ in Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards 2019. The mall celebrated its tenth Anniversary in August 2020.