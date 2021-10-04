A must-visit for handmade, home and sustainable products, fun, food and fiesta

Hyderabad, October 04, 2021: Flea Market is back. It will be held on Sunday 10th October at Hitex. It is organised by FAFF

Giving details Ms Abha, the lady behind the show said, post-pandemic this Flea Market has a lot of importance as many people have lost business, lost livelihoods, especially those who are home entrepreneurs. We are providing a platform for such deserving few who have been waiting for opportunities to bounce back into their business.

FAFF Flea Market at Hitex is a must to visit for sustainable shopping. It will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Over 100 locals and small-time but unique business people, micro and home entrepreneurs will be showcasing the products. It will have a Live music band and food courts

reChakra will showcase upcycled handwoven products. These products are made out of using the household packaging material like cereal, flour and detergent packets.

Cookies Pops by mill cookies, handmade and delightful cookies.

Rakkaudella’ chocolates are another attraction. They are born when fresh cocoas, carefully handpicked justifyIdukki hills, undergo a series of meticulous processes. The single-origin dark chocolate brand founded by brothers Ouseppachan Johnson and Kuriachan Johnson ventured into chocolate artistry to become the creators of India’s finest chocolate.

FAFF Flea Market is the spot for quirky, funky and lifestyle shopping, great food and drinks.