Fleeca India Eyes to reduce Gender Gap

Jaipur; 8th March 2022: Fleeca India Pvt Ltd a tyre management company is working towards Women’s Empowerment in the Tyre Management industry. It is an initiative to empower and support women to take up a career in the automobile, logistics and fleet industries.

According to a McKinsey Global Institute report “Only 25% of India’s labour force is female.” The same situation exists in the automobile industry as well.

The automobile industry has long been perceived as unsuited for women, resulting in a significant underrepresentation of women in this profession. Lack of understanding, the diversity of manufacturing across industries, and restricted access to skill development programmes have all contributed to these myths and underrepresentation.

As a result, Fleeca lays a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment and is working to reduce the gender gap in their workforce. Fleeca’s mission is to empower and inspire girls and women to get a greater understanding of the tyre industry, gain access to tools and training, and consider a career in tyre management. Inspired by Ms. Yogita Raghuvanshi, a true superwoman in the logistics and transportation industry who defied gender norms to become the first female truck driver, who offered the most illustrious example of a woman who can accomplish anything. Ms. Shanti Devi, the first and only female truck/tyre mechanic, is another example. Both of them are true inspirations who overcame adversity to become great members of the male-dominated Road Transport Industry.