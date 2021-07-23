Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale: Discount offers on Blaupunkt Android Smart TVs

Smart Android LED TV fans here’s some good news. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, this might be the best time to get it. E-Commerce giant Flipkart has announced Big Saving Days sale dates which will kick off from July 25. The five-day sale will end on July 29. The platform is offering a 10% instant discount on all Blaupunkt Premium TV models which includes the 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, 42-inch FHD Android TV, 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and 55-inch 4K Android TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blaupunkt TV series at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Features of 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV

Powered by Android 9 is bezel-less which comes with 40W speaker output,

Edge-free sound technology

2 speakers, 1 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

Price – 14,999

Features of 42-inch FHD Android TV

Powered by Android 9

Includes an Ultra-Thin Bezel

40W speaker output

Edge-free sound technology,

2 speakers

1GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

Price – 21,999

Features of 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV

50W speaker output

Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 amazing speakers

Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies.

The model is powered by Android 10 and is inbuilt with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

Price – 30,999

Features of 55-inch 4K Android TV

Bezel-less and has a 60W speaker output

Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that

can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies

Android 10, 2GB Ram, 8GB Rom and 4 speakers just like the 43-inch version.

Price – 40,999

Plus, all the models have 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote, ARM Cortex A53 Processor and more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games Like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows

About Blaupunkt: Blaupunkt is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia, and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the “Ideal” company, Blaupunkt gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones – the blue dot. The quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 also the company name. Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products on all continents in more than 90 countries in the categories: Audio, Video, TV, Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility and many more.