Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 scales new heights of inclusivity, innovation, and impact

Delhi – September 24, 2022: The ninth edition of ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD), Flipkart’s annual flagship event, scaled new heights of inclusivity, impact, and innovation this year, bringing festive cheer to millions of Indian consumers and lakhs of brands, small sellers, artisans, Kirana owners, and job seekers. Evolving significantly over the years, in this festive shopping, TBBD has provided access to a more accessible, affordable, and convenient experience for customers from all regions and socioeconomic tiers, while providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs and offline businesses to experience the benefits of adopting e-commerce for business growth and modernization.

Customers across cities got a delightful surprise, as many Flipkart leaders made a visit to deliver shipments to their doorstep, as they shopped for this festive season.

Early Trends and Best-Sellers

Sellers and brands on Flipkart have been able to offer customers the best and widest selection of products during TBBD. Early trends indicate that the overall consumer sentiment towards festive shopping is very positive, with categories such as mobiles, large appliances, fashion, furniture, and home appliances witnessing the greatest interest and demand among buyers.

TBBD 2022 witnessed an unprecedented number of concurrent users on the app – 1.6 million per second. The number of Flipkart Plus customers using Early Access during TBBD 2022 saw healthy growth as compared to last year’s event. The majority of these customers were from Tier-2 cities and beyond, reflecting the e-commerce adoption and Flipkart’s growing reach and popularity throughout the country.

Categories like Laptops, Smart Watches, and TrueWireless witnessed the highest demand, as consumers displayed an appetite for making high-value electronic purchases online. The BGMH category saw great traction. The makeup and fragrance category also saw high traction among consumers with Kajal being the most in-demand product – one Kajal being sold every second. There has been a significant rise in customers purchasing groceries on Flipkart.

Shopsy, the affordable e-commerce platform by Flipkart for Bharat, drew a majority of customers from Tier-2 cities and beyond with sarees, men’s t-shirts, and headphones being the most popular products.

In the Sport & Fitness category, bicycles were the highest-selling product within the first 24 hours of the event, with one cycle sold every second. Customers from Bharat (Tier-2 cities and beyond) continued to find value in the selection offered by Flipkart, across categories. The highest orders came from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities including Berhampur, Howrah, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Karnal, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Agra, Ghaziabad.

Top Payment Mechanisms and Devices Used for Shopping

The financial constructs and payment options offered by the participating Banks/NBFCs on the Flipkart platform – including Flipkart Pay Later, No-cost EMI, and the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, among others – continue to witness strong customer adoption. Over the years, Flipkart has made its platform more inclusive through various affordability solutions, helping its customers purchase their dream products across price points.

This TBBD, ‘Flipkart Pay Later EMI’ powered by the participating Banks/NBFCs, continued to gain in popularity. Day 1 trends indicate a healthy increase in transactions. Flipkart Gift Cards witnessed growth in on-platform sales and redemption.

Increase in number of sellers and Kirana partners

Flipkart has significantly expanded its presence in Tier-2 and smaller cities, and an increasing number of its sellers and Kirana partners are coming from these regions. This year as many as 11 lakh businesses including Shopsy participated in the Big Billion Days, underlining the positive impact that partnering with Flipkart has had on their business.

TBBD 2022 also witnessed greater participation from Kirana stores under Flipkart’s Kirana delivery program, as compared to last year’s edition. The number of Kirana partnering with Flipkart for TBBD deliveries grew from 27,000 kiranas in 2019 to 2 lakhs in 2022.

Manjari Singhal, Senior Director – Customer, Growth, and Events, Flipkart said, “The Big Billion Days is one of the largest events involving all our ecosystem partners. This year’s event is special for many reasons – the growing strength of our seller and partner ecosystem; the innovations that have enabled access to greater inclusivity and affordability for consumers; the positive impact we have had on local economies in terms of business opportunities and job creation; and the success of our initiatives in making our operations more sustainable. We will continue to explore new ways to create greater value for all our stakeholders in the future too, guided by our core tenets of inclusivity, affordability, innovation, and impact.”