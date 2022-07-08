Flipkart conveys ease of shopping and trust with its new campaign: Introduces Alia Bhatt as FlipGirl

Bengaluru – July 2022: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has strengthened its communication as a trusted e-commerce partner for millions of consumers across the country as it unveiled its promise of ‘Super products at super prices with super speed’. To communicate this fresh approach, the brand is bringing Alia Bhatt in the avatar of a ‘FlipGirl’, as the ‘superhero’ protagonist, for the Indian shopper seeking a saviour to affirm their ‘wishlist’. Alia Bhatt as ‘FlipGirl’ comes to the rescue of millions of online patrons across the country.

The new campaign aims to communicate Flipkart’s commitment to democratizing e-commerce and premium brands, making them accessible through faster delivery across the country, establishing itself as the go-to destination for consumer needs. In a very fun way, the campaign brings forward the fact that products across categories, including mobiles & electronics, fashion & lifestyle, home accessories & beauty, are made available conveniently and delivered to customers’ doorsteps across the country.

Dressed in a cape with Flipkart’s signature blue and yellow colours, Alia, as a ‘FlipGirl’, has a sharp eye to avert any danger and help people in need. While saving them from dangers, she also saves the day by offering them advice to shop on Flipkart for ‘Super products at super prices with super speed’.

Talking about the new positioning, Dushyanth Jayanty, Vice President, Marketing, Flipkart, said, “Since its inception, Flipkart has promised and delivered a great selection at fantastic value delivered at speed. And this has only gotten stronger. This is what we wanted to remind shoppers of – they can count on Flipkart to save their day. ‘FlipGirl’ embodies this for us, and Alia Bhatt’s fantastic skills have brought that to life. So next time, users do not have to compromise on selection or speed to get fantastic value – they can listen to FlipGirl and just shop on Flipkart!” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President & Head of Supply Chain, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart’s robust supply chain is established across the country where products are received from the seller and then packed and delivered safely to the customers. As the festive season kicks in, customers across the country are looking for a companion who can help them answer their need for fast delivery without compromising on product quality and selection. Our robust tech-enabled supply chain will ensure 1-hour delivery to same-day delivery across pin codes, and the FlipGirl concept communicates that to millions of customers across the country.” Alia Bhatt expressed, “Flipkart as a brand is very close to my heart. As an actor, it is important that our characters and stories reach the remotest parts of India. Similarly, Flipkart’s FlipGirl will ensure fast deliveries across all corners of India, making it easier for all of us to shop online. I am extremely delighted to portray FlipGirl with this unique ad campaign which helps people affirm their evolving shopping needs.”

Conceptualised by McCann World Group, Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.