Flipkart Electronics Day sale going on. Check offers on Compaq HUEQ Smart Android TV

Experience the best watching time with the best of technology integrations & latest features!

New Delhi, 26/02/2022: Flipkart is here again with an Electronic day sale, and this time it has come with an excellent offer on Compaq HUEQ Smart TV. Compaq aims to change the viewing experience of the user and fulfilling their objective, the brand is launching HUEQ Smart TV in 6 models which will be available in 32 inches to 58 inches. With these series, the user will have one place for watching, playing, learning, and connecting!

Flipkart sale is available between 23rd to 28th February 2022. The sale will also offer low prices, easy returns, and free delivery for eligible orders. Compaq HUEQ series comes with 6 models:

Compaq HUEQ W32S 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 81.28 cm (32) Smart TV delivers smooth performance with minimum lag. Its Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a clever algorithm to produce flawless and captivating images, even in fast-paced scenes. This TV provides a captivating watching experience thanks to its constant color depth and high-resolution pictures. It also uses Mimi Sound Personalisation technology to adjust sound settings to each individual’s hearing profile, protecting them from hearing impairment.

Compaq HUEQ W32N 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

This Compaq TV fits in the TV cabinet because of its frameless, streamlined design. Everything on the TV comes to life thanks to the stunning display quality of 1366 x 768 pixels. Because of the 178-degree viewing angles, the user can watch the material from practically any corner of the room. The speaker’s 20 W output creates an immersive experience and ensures that the sound is authentic.

Compaq HUEQ W40 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 101.6 cm (40) Smart TV Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a sophisticated algorithm to display high-resolution, smooth, and vibrant images. In addition, the Mimi Sound Personalisation technology on this TV provides a customized sound experience depending on the hearing profile, preventing hearing loss.

Compaq HUEQ G43B 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

With the Compaq HUEQ 109.22 cm (43) Smart TV, the user can enjoy a theater-like experience at home. Its bezel-less design provides a large viewing area for a fun and engaging watching experience. This TV is also composed of metal, making it a visually appealing addition to the home decor. This TV’s 4K UHD display provides detailed and rich graphics for an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, this TV’s Experience Stabilisation Engine uses an innovative algorithm to deliver smooth and high-quality pictures with little lag and motion blur for even fast-moving scenarios.

Compaq HUEQ G50B 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 127 cm (50) Smart TV provides a large-screen experience and keeps the user entertained. Its bezel-less screen offers a large viewing area for additional entertainment. The 4K UHD display on this TV allows seeing every detail of every scene for a more immersive experience. Furthermore, its Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a sophisticated algorithm to ensure smooth and captivating images.

Compaq HUEQ R58 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 147.32 cm (58) Smart TV lets the user watch their favorite shows, movies, and more on a large, clear screen. Its 4K UHD display ensures that each scene is clear and intricate, resulting in a lifelike viewing experience. This TV also uses a clever algorithm to improve the images and generate seamless and engaging scenes with its Experience Stabilisation Engine.