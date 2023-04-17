Flipkart Foundation Facilitates Digital Literacy & 21st Century Skills For Employability of Economically Disadvantaged Youth, In Partnership With Pratham InfoTech Foundation

New Delhi, 17th April 2023: The Flipkart Foundation under the Flipkart Group, in its endeavour to create a more inclusive and enabling learning environment for underprivileged communities, has partnered with Pratham InfoTech Foundation (PIF). Through this initiative called Digital Literacy and 21st Century Skills for Employability, youth between the age group of 18 to 35 will be trained and equipped with employability skills at the Pratham InfoTech Foundation’s Centres across Mumbai. This training, led by PIF, which will equip the beneficiaries with entry level job roles, consists of a hybrid model which covers the domain of employability through digital, peer and activity based learning.

Flipkart’s collaboration with Pratham InfoTech Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards bridging the digital divide aims at upskilling and training the economically disadvantaged youth of India, enabling them to stay technically competent and access economic opportunities.

This 12-month project which is free of cost aims to train youth from underserved sections of society between the age group of 18 to 35 years, across five centres in Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Dahisar and Antop Hill located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The program, which seeks to hone their digital literacy and soft skills, is expected to benefit 5,000 people (1,250 youth directly and 3,750 extended family members indirectly) by empowering them with a life of dignity and purpose.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart and Board of Director, Flipkart Foundation, said “ Enabling access to education and skills that provides youth not only with technical and vocational but also core employability skills is a core focus area for us at the Flipkart Foundation.We are humbled to announce our partnership with Pratham InfoTech Foundation, which is in line with our aim to support livelihoods through direct and indirect employment creation for the youth of this nation. With this partnership, we continue to carry forward Flipkart Group’s efforts towards bringing opportunities for underserved communities, whilst also catering to India’s digital literacy and learning.’’

Founder and CEO of Pratham InfoTech Foundation, Prem Yadav said, “Digital literacy and 21st Century skills are the key factors that enable job opportunities worldwide. We are launching this Project to empower youth from underprivileged backgrounds by providing them with training that makes them proficient in employability and soft skills along with keeping their demand in today’s job market. We are grateful to the Flipkart Foundation for the support we have received and together, we hope to create a positive impact in the lives of the beneficiary youth and their families.”

As a part of the training, PIF will provide beneficiaries with laptops for group-based project work which will act as a catalyst for peer learning. The content used in the program is majorly video-based tutorial, which is available for reference through Digital Sakshar Free Learning App, website and YouTube channel. Post-completion of training, the students will be awarded certificates, and will eventually get placement opportunities through job fairs with leading partner employment firms.

In the past year, Flipkart Foundation has worked with underserved communities across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to serve, support, and empower unskilled and underprivileged sections of society in various sectors, to ensure maximum reach and sustainable impact.