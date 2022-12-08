Flipkart Marketplace continues to encourage and empower the seller ecosystem in the country

Bangalore – December 08, 2022: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, this year introduced a host of new capabilities, programs, and benefits and provided a wide set of opportunities for business growth to the seller ecosystem during the recently held The Big Billion Days. As an effort to encourage sellers who have achieved tremendous growth on the platform, the FlipStars 2022 event was hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium, Pragati Vihar, Delhi. The event witnessed participation from over 2500 sellers across the country hosted by popular celebrities.

‘FlipStars Award is an annual event that recognizes the achievements of sellers associated with Flipkart and celebrates their success. After two virtual editions of the event in 2021 and 2020, FlipStars 2022 was celebrated on the ground this year. Owing to the tremendous success of and participation from the sellers, the Flipkart marketplace doubled the Awards and Recognitions for the sellers this year. Sellers were being recognized across categories like Mobile, Fashion, Shopsy, and BGMH. Some of the key parameters considered to reward and recognize the sellers included GMV, Units, Reliability, Quality, and Speed.

The popular actor Anil Kapoor felicitated the top 60 performers with tokens of appreciation for their achievements. The FlipStars awards event conducted this year is a true testament to the tremendous growth showcased by sellers on the platform as a result of their consistent efforts to fulfill the evolving needs of consumers. This year, the number of sellers who achieved commendable growth in their entrepreneurial journey and felicitated by Flipkart were more than 2x in number compared to last year.

With ongoing consistent efforts and policy changes introduced this year such as the 10-minute onboarding process to improve the ease of doing business online, greater ease of listing, and faster payments, Flipkart registered a 2x increase in the number of onboarded sellers and a 4x jump from the sign-up stage.

Kushagra Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Future Mobiles LLP, sharing his thoughts on being recognized at the event, said, “I am overjoyed to be recognized as a FlipStar amongst such esteemed guests. It is encouraging to be able to serve and receive positive feedback from millions of happy customers across the country. My aim to reach every household is finally a reality, all thanks to Flipkart. My sincere wish is that more sellers realize the potential of taking their businesses online and join the digital revolution.” Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Of marketplace, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown marketplace, we understand the needs and expectations of indigenous sellers and have always focused on driving positive change and assisting entrepreneurs in their journey. I wish to congratulate all our sellers, especially the winners, who are helping us realize the vision of providing quality, affordable selection and ease of shopping experience to our customers across the country. In line with Flipkart’s commitment to help strengthen India’s digital ecosystem, we will continue our efforts to cater to the evolving needs of our 450 million customer base with the support of our seller partners who are at the core of our business and our vision.”

Flipkart, with a strong focus on inclusivity, has catalyzed and accelerated growth and prosperity across its value chain. A people-centric platform, Flipkart has empowered its stakeholders with business-friendly policies and helped in building a robust, tech-enabled MSME ecosystem. To encourage entrepreneurship among women, Flipkart has launched several programs to equip them with the capabilities to build opportunities in various categories including supply chain which is predominantly male-driven. The company’s efforts have helped in bringing a large and increasing number of female entrepreneurs into the digital fold of e-commerce and helped them in kick starting their entrepreneurial journey.