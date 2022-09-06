Flipkart offers A budget-friendly hotel booking feature on the Flipkart application

Bengaluru – September 06, 2022: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the launch of a new hotel-booking feature, Flipkart Hotels, on its platform to bolster its offerings in the travel sector. To offer better reach and options to customers, Flipkart Hotels will provide customers the opportunity to book hotel rooms across 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. With the launch of hotel services, Flipkart aims to offer its customers a host of affordable benefits, including flexible travel and booking-related policies, easy EMI options etc to make travel affordable, and budget-friendly options, among others.

Backed by Cleartrip’s API, Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s deep understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, this new offering provides a hassle-free booking experience, and timely communication through popular messaging apps. The platform further enables users to avail third party offers on Flipkart platform.

In addition to enhanced experience and attractive deals, Flipkart Hotels also aims to provide improved service to its customers. For the convenience of customers and to offer a great experience, a dedicated customer care center has been set up to support customers with user-related queries.

2022 has been a great year for the hospitality industry so far with a notable surge in demand both in the domestic and international accommodation market. New travel trends like exploring lesser-known destinations, workations, long stays, and vacation rentals are becoming mainstream. These developments are giving a boost to the travel industry. Given the 70% growth in the last quarter compared to a CAGR of 60% over the last two years, the next festive quarter is expected to be even better for the overall travel industry.