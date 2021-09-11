Flipkart Quick expands its Hyperlocal service with safe doorstep delivery

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to three new metros – Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai – to provide consumers safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery.

Consumers in Karnataka can now shop for their festive needs from products ranging from pooja essentials, modak-making ingredients, sweets & dry fruits, and fresh fruits & vegetables. With over 75+ Ganesh Chaturthi selections this year, Flipkart Quick promises to provide customers with a unique set of offerings, enabling consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 199. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President – Flipkart Quick, Flipkart, said, “With Flipkart Quick, our aim has always been to unlock the potential of technology and supply chain prowess to provide our customers with personalized experience and selection. We are working towards solving not just faster deliveries but also to enable them with access to great quality products at the most affordable prices. Ganeshotsav Celebrations holds great prominence in Karnataka and is seen to kick off the festive season as well. During this period, we aim to delight our customers with a curated festive selection, in addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, household essentials and baby care products – all under 90 mins.”

Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 2,500 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care. Flipkart Quick is now available across 10 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.