Flipkart sells 82 Lakh+ fashion and lifestyle products from over 200,000 sellers during the 6-days of End of Season Sale (EOSS)

Bengaluru – December 22, 2022: During the recently culminated End of Season Sale on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart Fashion witnessed heightened participation from customers across the country. Springboarding off the festive fervor and the ongoing wedding season, millions of customers took to Flipkart’s End of Season Sale which saw the participation of over 200,000 sellers and 10,000 brands offering over 10 lakh+ styles of fashionable apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children.

The 6-day event from 7th to 12th December, saw customers across the country upgrade and refresh their wardrobes with the highest uptick in shoes, suitcases, sweatshirts, jackets, t-shirts, women’s ethnic wear, watches, and jeans. Brands including Puma, Nike, Adidas, Roadster, Woodland, Campus, Safari, Red Tape, World Wear Footwear, Adidas, Metronaut, Provogue, Asian, and Crocs were most preferred by customers. Building on one of Flipkart’s latest technological innovations, the image search feature witnessed an 8% growth as customers shifted preference to visual searches for their fashion purchases with the highest engagement in the women’s ethnic wear category. With the ongoing wedding season, as customers across the country are embracing the latest trends, the End of Season Sale clocked over 38,000 cocktail dress orders with sarees, jewelry sets, handbags, lehengas, and men’s blazers and suits dominating demand.

With over 14 orders placed every minute, the event saw over 82 lakh orders being placed for fashion and lifestyle products, from across geographies. The majority of these shoppers belonged to the age group of 25-35 years. Customers in Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and Guhawati shopped the most. The top categories shopped during this time period included women’s ethnic wear and men’s winter wear with black, blue, white, and grey being the most purchased colors this season.

Commenting on the success charted by the platform, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, of Flipkart Fashion, said, “At Flipkart, we work towards making the consumer journey seamless to promote more and more Indians to shop online. The EOSS event draws maximum traction as the products are offered at the best value for customers to upgrade and refresh their wardrobes. With increased fashion consciousness in the country, this edition witnessed maximum demand from the T3+ markets. We, at Flipkart, are delighted to see tech interventions enhance the shopping experience and bring more customers on onboard, while expanding market reach for lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, and regional & national brands.”

Flipkart has an extensive delivery network and delivers across all the serviceable pin codes across the country through its logistic arm Ekart and other partners, including Kiranas. The platform is striving to bring a growing number of national, international, and regionally-renowned fashion brands and sellers in different ways to offer a differentiated experience to customers across the price segments. This includes identifying opportunities for them to connect with consumers across India through the online marketplace, leveraging the power of technology to scale their presence, and diversifying existing product portfolios.

Pic Credit: edelman.com