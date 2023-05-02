Flipkart strengthens its Supply Chain in Telangana with the launch of a new fulfillment center in Sangareddy

Hyderabad, Telangana – May 02, 2023: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has expanded its footprint in Telangana and strengthened its supply chain infrastructure with the launch of a new fulfillment center (FC) in Sangareddy. The new fulfillment center was virtually inaugurated by Shri. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KT Rama Rao), Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Hon’ble Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, and Shri Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Spread over 4 lakh square feet, the FC will further Flipkart’s commitment to India’s digital commerce evolution by empowering local sellers, employable youth, and customers while making e-commerce more inclusive and accessible. The new FC will support the delivery and logistics of a wide range of product categories, including furniture and large appliances, offered by thousands of local sellers and MSMEs in Telangana, providing them access to a national market. To date, Flipkart’s e-commerce platform has empowered more than 14,000 sellers in the state to join the mainstream economy and cater to the rising consumer demand in the country. Flipkart’s supply chain operations have also contributed to the growth of Telangana’s economy by creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking at the launch, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, Shri. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KT Rama Rao) said, “Digitization has enhanced prospects for local economies to grow and thrive, and this is being reinforced by e-commerce. I appreciate Flipkart’s ongoing endeavors to create a conducive growth environment for MSMEs and welcome its investments in the state. The new facility by Flipkart will strengthen pan-India market access for local sellers and encourage many of our local communities to become a part of the digital revolution.” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, of Flipkart Group, said, “We recognize that building strong infrastructure is the backbone of e-commerce. It creates equitable opportunities for small and large businesses alike, helping reach millions of customers nationwide. In line with our commitment to the country’s economic progress, we have made important investments across India through upskilling opportunities, infrastructure, and technological advancements. Over the years, we have made significant investments in Telangana to create growth opportunities for sellers, MSMEs, artisans, kiranas, and our ecosystem partners. We hope that the establishment of the Sangareddy facility will give a further boost to entrepreneurs in the state and strengthen their integration with the national market. We will continue leveraging the power of technology and our robust infrastructure to accelerate growth for India and its people.”

Some of Flipkart’s key investments in Telangana include the establishment of 6 fulfillment centers for making millions of products, including home appliances, furniture, large appliances, and Grocery available. With close to 100 distribution hubs in the state, it collectively generates over 40,000 job opportunities. Today, close to 5,000 kiranas in Telangana, are also associated with Flipkart’s Kirana Delivery program, making lakhs of deliveries that augment their income. Last year, Flipkart signed an MoU with the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty to promote market access and growth for Farmer Producer Organizations and Self-Help Groups in Telangana, to enable access for them to Flipkart’s pan-India customer base.

Flipkart has a green data center located in the state, powered by renewable energy, that strengthens the technology infrastructure and underlines the company’s efforts towards building a sustainable value chain.